The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) updated its board on current and upcoming projects during a brief meeting Wednesday.
Solicitor Dan Hudock sent a letter to James Elkus to be reviewed by his attorney last week but has not received any update. The letter was required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and would allow the authority to drill and test on Elkus’ property.
Jacob Bolby told Hudock it was the only item he was waiting on to continue testing.
Chairman Bruce Kemerer asked Hudock to use his discretion following up on the letter but to not “push the matter.”
“We don’t want to push too hard because we have a good relationship with them,” Kemerer said.
The 862 meters approved for purchase from National Road Utility Supply, Inc. have been bought but there is no update as to when they will be delivered, according to LTMA manager Anthony Griffith. The self-reading meters will update the rest of the buildings in the authority’s area.
The LTMA board approved the $233,688 purchase on June 1 to avoid the possibility of higher costs and longer shipping times.
The Trout Avenue project has been completed and a final walkthrough is set for June 21. The final payment for the project is set for July, Bolby said.
The board approved three items before adjourning for an executive session. The board said it would be discussing legal matters.
First was a memorandum of understanding that will have Heather Frayvolt’s new full-time position fall under the current union collective bargaining agreement with the authority. The board approved Frayvolt’s promotion to full-time secretary during its June 1 meeting.
The authority board also approved and signed two PennDOT resolutions that will cover bonding of the authority and allow supplies to be stored on the shoulder of State Route 30 when crews begin work there over the next few months. The work will repair and update water lines in an area stretching Idlewild amusement park to Clark Hollow Road.
The resolutions are standard requirements by PennDOT anytime work is done by municipalities that will store supplies near state roads, according to Bolby.
The LTMA board is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. on July 6 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.