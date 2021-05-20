The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) board on Wednesday approved contracting with Mountain Research LLC to take steps “up to and including drilling” for a potential new groundwater well that would allow the authority’s water system to eliminate the need for its reservoir and slow sand filtration infrastructure.
The authority has been exploring potential alternate groundwater sources following an inspection of the dam and spillway at the reservoir by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that indicated concerns over the spillway capacity.
Water system engineer Jake Bolby, of the EADS Group, told the board previously that upgrading the spillway capacity at the reservoir would be the most costly option for addressing the DEP’s concerns. The potential for changing DEP regulations regarding slow sand filtration systems and open reservoirs also complicate any long-term plans for keeping the reservoir as the authority’s main water source.
The least costly of the authority’s options would be to connect an existing groundwater source — the authority’s well at Waterford Waterworks — to the authority’s water infrastructure at the reservoir. A connection between the two sites is already planned in the authority’s upcoming major water system improvement project, he noted.
Jason Floyd, president and chief hydrogeologist of Mountain Research LLC, told the LTMA board the existing well’s output capacity is limited by the size of the well casing, and increasing the size of the casing is a risky proposition that could potentially compromise the well.
Floyd said drilling a new, larger-diameter well nearby would be less costly than expanding the existing well, although the authority would need to maneuver through the DEP’s permitting process and regulations for establishing a new groundwater source. He advised that monitoring of nearby streams would be a likely requirement for drilling a new well.
The next steps, Floyd said, are modifying the existing well to bring the wellhead above grade and allow hydrogeological testing equipment to be used to pinpoint a new well site within the same “fracture network” as the existing well, likely within 100 to 200 feet on the same property.
Once a new well site is identified, stream monitoring can begin based on direction from the DEP, which typically requires monitoring during summer months.
Floyd and authority members agreed that maintaining the existing well, which produces artesian flow without the addition of mechanical pumps, should be part of the authority’s future plans. Maintaining the existing well and utilizing the artesian flow would potentially save on energy costs for the authority, as electric pumps could be turned off when not needed and the artesian flow would still push groundwater into the system’s water supply.
Other potential options for addressing the spillway capacity concerns included modifying the dam at the reservoir to increase the spillway capacity, which would be the most expensive of the possible fixes, Bolby said. The authority could also explore adding a conventional filtration system at the reservoir in place of the existing slow sand filtration or negotiate a municipal interconnect arrangement with another municipal authority.
In other business Wednesday, LTMA manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith told the board the DEP submitted comments on Ligonier Township’s Act 537 sewage plan. Griffith and township officials plan to meet with DEP representatives next month regarding the plan, the DEP’s comments and potential ways of addressing those concerns.
Griffith also reported that authority workers have installed all but about 10 of the roughly 150 Badger water meters that were to be installed in the Waterford area.
The meters and previously purchased software allow for remote meter readings from Badger meters equipped with cellular endpoints through a cloud-based program, meaning the authority can retrieve usage information from those meters in real time from anywhere, including the LTMA office.
Bolby told the board that attempts to acquire easements for the grant-funded water line project along Trout Avenue are continuing.
Log In
