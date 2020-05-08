The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) board held a brief meeting Wednesday, voting to allow the authority’s staff to pay bills until the next meeting and selecting a new supplier for electricity.
LTMA secretary Haidee Street said the authority’s current electricity supply contract with WGL Energy expires at the end of June. The authority pays $0.05608 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) under that contract.
The LTMA board approved a new four-year electricity supply contract at a lower rate. Initially, the board approved contracting with Constellation for electricity at a quoted rate of $0.05107 per kWh.
Street said when she contacted the authority’s energy broker Thursday morning to finalize the contract, however, Constellation’s rate had increased “significantly.” Another electricity supplier, Dynegy, was able to match the previously quoted rate for a four-year deal, she added.
The board at its next meeting is expected to amend the motion from Wednesday’s meeting regarding the contract to reflect the change in energy supplier from Constellation to Dynegy.
In other business at the abbreviated, in-person meeting conducted under social-distancing guidelines, board chairman Bruce Kemerer recognized the authority staff’s quick work last month to repair a water line break that affected the Park Plan and Darlington areas of the township. Crews located and repaired the break within about two hours, Street said.
LTMA manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith said the board is unlikely to hold regular meetings amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic unless there are matters of pressing business to attend to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.