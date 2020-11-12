The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) board at its meeting Wednesday approved the purchase and installation of 175 new high-tech water meters in the Waterford area of the authority’s service area.
The board approved adding the new Badger meters, at a combined cost of around $45,000, according to LTMA secretary Haidee Street, in the Waterford Waterworks area of the township. The meters and previously purchased software allow for remote meter readings from Badger meters equipped with cellular endpoints through a cloud-based program, meaning the authority can retrieve usage information from those meters in real time from anywhere, including the LTMA office.
The board also learned from water system engineer Jake Bolby of the EADS Group that the planned $4.5 million water system improvement project has reached the permitting stage. The project is intended to manage water pressure throughout the LTMA system — reducing pressure in low-lying areas prone to leaks and increasing it at higher elevations.
The engineering firm is also preparing to send out letters regarding rights-of-way for the planned project to replace aging water lines along Trout Avenue in the Waterford area of the township. The project was approved for $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds administered by Westmoreland County.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a list of meeting dates and times for 2021. The board will continue to meet at 4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month;
- Set 2021 holidays for LTMA employees to align with Ligonier Township’s list of employee holidays;
- Approved accepting a resolution regarding fees for customers permanently disconnecting from LTMA water service;
- Moved to execute an agreement totaling $5,000 for an easement between the authority’s Waterford plant and its reservoir;
- Accepted the resignation of LTMA employee Dan Palmer;
- Plans to coordinate with Singer Accounting for an investment plan for $500,000 in the LTMA’s reserve funds;
- Learned LTMA workers repaired a water line break in the Darlington area around 4 a.m. Oct. 24 and a service line break along Clifford Woods Road on Oct. 31.
