The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) board on Wednesday discussed a possible future for the authority’s water system that would eliminate the need for its reservoir and slow sand filtration infrastructure.
The authority has been exploring potential alternate groundwater sources following an inspection of the dam and spillway at the reservoir by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that indicated concerns over the spillway capacity.
Water system engineer Jake Bolby, of the EADS Group, told the board Wednesday that upgrading the spillway capacity at the reservoir would be the most costly option for addressing the DEP’s concerns. The potential for changing DEP regulations regarding slow sand filtration systems and open reservoirs also complicate any long-term plans for keeping the reservoir as the authority’s main water source.
The least costly of the authority’s options would be to connect an existing groundwater source — the authority’s well at Waterford Waterworks — to the authority’s water infrastructure at the reservoir. A connection between the two sites is already planned in the authority’s upcoming major water system improvement project, he noted.
Bolby said Wednesday that the existing Waterford Waterworks well was initially rated at a maximum output of 200 gallons-per-minute by the DEP, although draw-down testing to determine how many gallons per minute the authority can safely draw from the well site could potentially increase that rating.
The existing infrastructure at the Waterford Waterworks well would limit the production capacity, however, as the largest pump the authority could install there would be capable of drawing a maximum of 350 gallons per minute.
“The whole end game would be getting rid of the reservoir source,” Bolby said. “I wouldn’t feel comfortable putting a well pump in the well you have now and only being limited to 350 gallons per minute. I think that kind of backs you into a corner.”
The authority has enlisted Mountain Research to identify alternative groundwater well sites, and expects proposals from the firm at its next meeting.
Drilling a new test well at an alternative site would make it possible to gain production capacity beyond the Waterford Waterworks well’s limitations, depending on results of draw-down testing at a new site. The potential well sites identified by Mountain Research are on the same aquifer as the Waterford Waterworks well, Bolby said.
The three LTMA board members present at Wednesday’s meeting — Chris Light, Daniel Resenic and William Stablein — seemed to be in agreement that drilling a new well that could potentially increase the authority’s maximum water production capacity appeared to be worth pursuing.
“If we look forward 10, 20 years down the road, we have a commodity and we make money by selling that commodity,” Resenic said. “I don’t see any reason to go small on this.”
Authority manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith called drilling a new well to conduct draw-down testing “a gamble you’re going to have to take,” noting that testing could reveal the new well isn’t capable of producing any more water than the infrastructure at the Waterford Waterworks site would allow.
Other potential options for addressing the spillway capacity concerns included modifying the dam at the reservoir to increase the spillway capacity, which would be the most expensive of the possible fixes, Bolby said. The authority could also explore adding a conventional filtration system at the reservoir in place of the existing slow sand filtration or negotiate a municipal interconnect arrangement with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.
In other business Wednesday, Griffith told the board demolition work on the authority’s dilapidated storage barn is expected to get started next month. He said neighbors will be notified in advance before the structure is torn down.
Griffith also informed the board that authority workers repaired a leak in a water line on Soggy Bottom Road on April 11.
