The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) board at its meeting Wednesday heard from authority manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith that workers repaired a “massive” water line leak near Weller Field.
Griffith said the leak in the 8-inch water line was reported around 10:50 p.m. Oct. 9 and LTMA employees located the issue within about 45 minutes.
Water service to surrounding customers was restored by around 1 a.m., he said.
Griffith also noted that the LTMA cell phones provided to employees for work use have been upgraded as part of the two-year upgrade cycle in the authority’s phone contract, with an additional cell phone being designated as the destination for calls forwarded from the office phone system.
While the authority’s office will remain closed to the public, the board directed LTMA employees to resume working in-person five days a week at the office in the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
The authority board is still awaiting information on potential alternative groundwater sources in response to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) comments in its dam inspection review letter regarding the size of the spillway at the authority’s existing reservoir. The current spillway provides 55% of the DEP required capacity, according water system engineer Jake Bolby, of the EADS Group.
LTMA officials are considering several options to address the spillway capacity, among them drilling a new well in which the existing dam would be abandoned and the stream restored.
The board later in July approved spending $2,400 to identify test well sites for an alternative groundwater source and is awaiting study results.
The LTMA has until next May to submit its plan to the DEP addressing the spillway capacity.
In other business Wednesday, the board approved:
- Reimbursing secretary Haidee Street $350 as a stipend for using her personal cell phone to handle LTMA business during the coronavirus pandemic;
- The renewal of an agreement for the office’s postage meter, at a quarterly rate of $171.42 for five years.
