Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) customers who request to have the authority shut off water service to their properties temporarily will be subject to new fees when authority workers shut off and restore water service.
During its meeting Wednesday, the LTMA board approved fees of $75 to shut off water service and $75 to restore it.
Authority manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith said Wednesday the changes would primarily affect customers who may only require water service seasonally — those who live in the area for most of the year and relocate in winter, for example — or landlords requesting water service to rental properties be shut off while the properties are unoccupied.
Previously, the authority charged a $50 fee to turn on water service with no shut off fee, Griffith said.
The authority is reviewing a separate fee for customers looking to disconnect from the LTMA water system entirely. Griffith said he expects to have a recommendation for the board regarding a disconnection fee at the next meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 7.
The board also approved amending its agreement with authority’s water system engineering firm the EADS Group for work on the planned $4.5 million water system improvement project intended to manage water pressure throughout the LTMA system — reducing pressure in low-lying areas prone to leaks and increasing it at higher elevations.
Griffith also reported authority workers repaired a water line break Sunday on Orchard Lane in the Darlington area of the township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.