The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) board at its meeting Wednesday reviewed two options for sewage treatment in the township’s Act 537 Plan after receiving information from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) regarding the capacity of its Ligonier Borough treatment plant.
After the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection nixed a $4.5-million proposal that called for construction of a new treatment plant near Wilpen, the two alternatives for treating sewage from a new public sewer expansion serving customers in Oak Grove, Waterford, Wilpen and the area near the Sheetz store along Route 711 involve treatment either at LTMA’s existing Darlington plant or MAWC’s plant along Route 30 in Ligonier Borough.
LTMA manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith told the board Wednesday that the authority recently received a response letter from MAWC regarding the township’s Act 537 Plan and the possibility of LTMA directing sewage to MAWC’s treatment plant in Ligonier Borough as an alternative to pumping the waste to LTMA’s Darlington plant.
Up-front costs to route the sewage from the project to the MAWC plant would be lower, Griffith said, but using the Darlington plant may be a better long-term option.
MAWC’s letter indicated its plant could handle the added flow, which would increase its treatment costs at the plant by around $40,000 per year. The letter didn’t list how much MAWC would charge LTMA for treatment, however. Construction costs for the MAWC treatment option are estimated at around $1.5 million.
Griffith said LTMA already pays MAWC nearly $397,000 per year for sewage treatment because of existing authority customers with sewage being directed to the Ligonier treatment plant. Based on MAWC’s rates and the expected volume from the Act 537 expansion, Griffith estimated LTMA could be looking at paying MAWC an additional $339,000 per year for sewage treatment with no control over future rate increases.
Using a low-pressure system to send sewage from the sewer expansion project area to the LTMA’s Darlington plant would carry an estimated construction cost of around $3.8 million, Griffith said. LTMA would have lower treatment costs by sending the sewage to its own plant, he said, and would have oversight of any sewage rate changes in future years.
Griffith said the additional construction costs associated with the Darlington plant plan compared to the MAWC option would be paid off in about five years.
The LTMA board at Wednesday’s meeting also heard from Jeff Anzorino, CPA of DeLuzio & Company regarding the authority’s 2019 audit.
Anzorino provided a draft of the audit report, saying the firm issued an unmodified opinion with no significant recommendations for changes to the authority’s accounting practices.
The authority board heard from water system engineer Jake Bolby of the EADS Group that a site visit was completed on property along Clark Hollow Road that has been identified as the potential location of a new water storage tank near Idlewild Park. Bolby said there were “no surprises” during the visit and crews are scheduled to survey the site, including an existing overgrown right-of-way that could be cleared to provide access to the future tank, which is a major component of the series of planned water system improvements intended to manage water pressure throughout the LTMA system — reducing pressure in low-lying areas prone to leaks and increasing it at higher elevations.
The board also on Wednesday approved the purchase of software for the Badger water meter recently installed at Idlewild Park. The software, which carries a one-time cost of roughly $2,750, allows for remote meter readings from Badger meters equipped with cellular endpoints through a cloud-based program, meaning the authority can retrieve usage information from those meters in real time from anywhere, including the LTMA office.
The board also approved purchasing a 9-ton, three-axle trailer from Uniontown-based Best Line Equipment for $11,060.72 under COSTARS state-contract pricing. Griffith said the trailer, which can be hauled behind an LTMA dump truck, will enable authority workers to transport equipment to work sites more easily. Currently, as part of an equipment-sharing arrangement with Ligonier Township, the authority relies on township employees to transport construction equipment, which can be complicated in the event of emergency repairs during odd hours, Griffith said.
In other business the board:
- Tabled action on locking in electricity rates after reviewing quotes. The authority’s existing electricity supply deal expires in June.
- Heard from a customer regarding concerns over the lack of notifications to customers prior to water rate changes being reflected on bills. The authority approved rate changes in September after discussing the potential changes over the course of several public meetings. The new rates went into effect Oct. 1, but because of quarterly billing, did not appear on many customers’ bills until January.
