An encouraging update regarding the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority’s (LTMA) application for grant funding through the H2OPA and PA Small Water & Sewage grant programs was discussed at the board’s meeting Wednesday.
Water system engineer Jake Bolby, of the EADS Group, said the H2OPA application has received a project specialist “so we know it’s under review.”
Additionally, Barb McMillen of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said she recently heard via email from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) requesting the authority’s most recent financial statement relating to its PA Small Water & Sewage grant application.
“It’s encouraging that we both got calls,” she said. “Typically, if you are not getting anything (funding), you aren’t hearing anything.”
The board is seeking $2 million in H2OPA grant funding to replace water lines and meters that are approaching the end of their useful life and submitted an application for funding from the PA Small Water & Sewage grant program for the replacement of pumps at a sewage pump station near the Park Plan area of the township.
The H2OPA grant would allow the authority to replace roughly 1,600 water meters with newer models that would help quickly alert the authority and customers to in-home leaks. With current meters, abnormally high usage isn’t noticed until bills are compiled and distributed to customers. With new meters, the authority and customers would be alerted when the meter has been running continuously for 24 hours straight, signifying a leak at some point after the meter.
Bolby also provided an update on progress regarding a new water storage tank near Idlewild Park. He worked with solicitor Dan Hudock, who notified Idlewild that the EADS Group would need access to the property to complete a geotechnical survey and drilling to take survey points.
“The next step is a little bit more invasive onto their property… We would actually be drilling holes to test the soil and the conditions under the ground. That would require some tree clearing to gain access to that piece of equipment,” Bolby said.
The future tank is a major component of the series of planned water system improvements intended to manage water pressure throughout the LTMA system, reducing pressure in low-lying areas prone to leaks and increasing it at higher elevations.
Bolby added that the group has reached out to a couple of firms who complete geotechnical work. He told the board he expects to have proposals ready by the LTMA’s next workshop.
In other news, the LTMA is preparing changes to its sewer rules and regulations. Hudock, McMillen and authority manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith said they’ll meet Tuesday to iron out details. Griffith noted that they are “changing a lot,” but the board agreed that the changes will make the rules and regulations “cleaner” and “more user-friendly.”
The trio hopes to have the changes ready to present to the board in two weeks.
No new updates were provided to the LTMA board regarding the township’s Act 537 plan for expanding sanitary sewer service in the municipality.
In other business the board:
- Voted to approve the audit report completed by DeLuzio & Company, LLP;
- Heard from Bolby regarding the Timber Rattlesnake Habitat Survey project. He hopes to have proposals from “only a couple people that are approved to do that work” by the LTMA’s next workshop;
- Heard from Bolby regarding the Trout Avenue Water Line Replacement project. He said no word has been received by the township regarding Community Development Block Grant funding;
- Heard from property owner Richard Joseph regarding a sewer pipe at his property along Route 30 in Laughlintown. He said he hired a contractor to replace 93 feet of a sewer pipe after his tenant reported it was clogged. He questioned the LTMA board as to how the original piping passed code, to which the board said they would need to gather more information after the meeting;
- Heard from Griffith who reported that several of the LTMA’s Sensus iPerl meters were recently tested, adding that the authority will begin to replace them with Badger meters “little by little” starting with its biggest consumers.
