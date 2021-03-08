The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) board on Wednesday received a rundown of the possibilities for addressing concerns from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) over the capacity of the spillway at the authority’s existing reservoir.
The DEP in an inspection report on the dam at the LTMA’s reservoir indicated the spillway capacity was “slightly undersized for their new sizing criteria,” water system engineer Jake Bolby, of the EADS Group, told the board previously, saying the existing spillway provides about 55% of the capacity sought by the DEP.
On Wednesday, Bolby outlined five options for the LTMA to address the DEP’s concerns. The LTMA has until May to submit its plan to the DEP addressing the spillway capacity.
The least costly of the authority’s options would be to connect an existing groundwater source — the authority’s well at Waterford Waterworks — to the authority’s water infrastructure at the reservoir. A connection between the two sites is already planned in the authority’s upcoming major water system improvement project, he noted.
Additional work to determine the production capacity of the Waterford Waterworks well would still be needed. The board directed Bolby to inquire with Mountain Research regarding the cost of conducting a draw-down test to determine how many gallons per minute the authority can safely draw from the well site. Using the Waterford Waterworks well as an alternate groundwater source for the entire LTMA system would also require additional improvements beyond the planned water line connecting it to the reservoir infrastructure, Bolby noted.
Other potential options for addressing the spillway capacity concerns included modifying the dam at the reservoir to increase the spillway capacity, which would be the most expensive of the possible fixes, Bolby said. The authority could also explore adding a conventional filtration system at the reservoir in place of the existing slow sand filtration, negotiate a municipal interconnect arrangement with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, or drill a new well as an alternative groundwater source. Mountain Research has identified two potential sites for new groundwater wells, according to Bolby, who said drilling a new well would likely be the second most expensive option for the authority.
LTMA manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith told the board he’s received a pair of quotes from contractors interested in demolishing a storage barn owned by the authority and plans to seek at least one additional quote for the work.
Griffith also said the authority received interest from five applicants for a full-time water and sewer laborer job opening. Griffith and board member Bill Stablein plan to interview the applicants and bring information on the finalists for the position to the board at its next meeting.
In other business, the LTMA board:
- Heard from Bolby that acquisition of easements is continuing for both the water system improvement project and the planned Trout Avenue water line replacement project;
- Learned from Griffith that authority workers recently fixed a water line leak along Route 30 West near The Driftwood by replacing a saddle on the line;
- Discussed the potential purchase of a new skid loader for the authority;
- Heard from Jeff Anzorino, CPA of DeLuzio & Company regarding the authority’s 2020 audit. Anzorino provided a draft of the audit report, saying the firm issued an unmodified opinion with no significant recommendations for changes to the authority’s accounting practices;
- Held an executive session to discuss potential litigation.
