After slow progress in obtaining easements from landowners along the planned path of a grant-funded water line replacement and extension, the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) board authorized the authority’s solicitor to move forward with legal filings to push the project forward.
LTMA manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith said there are nine remaining easements needed for the project along Trout Avenue in the Waterford area of the township to proceed under eminent domain law. The board on Wednesday authorized solicitor Daniel Hudock to file condemnation actions for two of the properties for which the authority hasn’t yet been able to acquire easements.
Authority representatives plan to contact the remaining property owners ahead of the board’s next meeting on June 16, at which point the board would need to consider authorizing condemnations of any properties for which the authority doesn’t have easements.
Water system engineer Jake Bolby, of the EADS Group, said construction work on the project could potentially begin this fall if the authority is able to obtain the last nine easements soon.
The Ligonier Township supervisors in January approved an agreement to accept $201,791 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding administered through Westmoreland County for the Trout Avenue project.
In other business, Bolby told the board that Mountain Research is preparing to inspect the authority’s Waterford Waterworks well using a camera next week once alterations to the existing wellhead are completed.
Griffith told the board the authority’s new truck, a purchase approved by the board in September, is having its bed and specialty lighting installed and should be arriving in a few weeks.
He also reported authority crews were called out late Monday night to repair a water line leak in the Giesey Bottom area of the township, near Chrismac Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.