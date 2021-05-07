After years in development, the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority’s planned major water system improvement project is in the funding stage.
The LTMA board on Wednesday approved a resolution to apply for funding for the project through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST), along with a letter of responsibility required to accompany the application.
The application for funding seeks to cover “the full scope of work at right around $5.5 million,” according to LTMA water system engineer Jake Bolby of the EADS Group.
The project’s scope includes the improvements discussed over the past several years, along with a recent addition to the plan involving the replacement of about 500 feet of deteriorated water lines along Route 30 in the Darlington area of the township.
LTMA manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith said previously that the planned water system improvements are intended to manage water pressure throughout the LTMA system — reducing pressure in low-lying areas prone to leaks and increasing it at higher elevations.
A new water storage tank in the Darlington area is a necessity regardless of tweaks in other areas of the water system, Bolby said.
With Idlewild & SoakZone connected to the LTMA water system in that part of the township, periods of heavy water usage by the park can greatly reduce water pressure for other customers. Previous LTMA manager Josh Kalp had listed a storage tank in the Darlington area as a future capital improvement priority in 2018.
Along with a storage tank near Darlington, work in several other areas of the water system would help manage water pressure by connecting separate water lines and adding infrastructure to lower pressure in some areas and boost pressure to feed water uphill to storage tanks.
The project also involves installation of new meter pits for some residential customers along the project route.
The board on Wednesday also discussed proposals from Mountain Research regarding the authority’s search for alternative groundwater sources.
The authority has been exploring potential alternate groundwater sources following an inspection of the dam and spillway at the reservoir by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that indicated concerns over the spillway capacity.
The least costly of the authority’s options would be to connect an existing groundwater source — the authority’s well at Waterford Waterworks — to the authority’s water infrastructure at the reservoir. A connection between the two sites is already planned in the authority’s upcoming major water system improvement project, he noted.
Bolby said previously that the existing Waterford Waterworks well was initially rated at a maximum output of 200 gallons-per-minute by the DEP, although draw-down testing to determine how many gallons per minute the authority can safely draw from the well site could potentially increase that rating.
The existing infrastructure at the Waterford Waterworks well would limit the production capacity, however, as the largest pump the authority could install there would be capable of drawing a maximum of 350 gallons per minute because of the size of the well casing.
Mountain Research offered proposals for re-boring the existing well to increase the well casing from 6 inches to 8 inches, or for drilling a new test well nearby on the same aquifer as the Waterford Waterworks well, depending on direction from the DEP.
The board requested for a representative from Mountain Research to attend an upcoming LTMA meeting to further discuss the proposals.
In other business, Bolby told the board that attempts to acquire easements for the grant-funded water line project along Trout Avenue are continuing. So far, five of the 16 easements have been signed by property owners.
Griffith told the board demolition work at the authority’s storage barn is expected to begin in mid-June, according to the contractor for the project.
