The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) board on Wednesday approved taking early steps to explore alternative groundwater sources in response to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) comments regarding the size of the spillway at the authority's existing reservoir.
Water system engineer Jake Bolby, of the EADS Group, at the board's July 1 meeting said the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) provided comments — in its dam inspection review letter — to the authority regarding the reservoir’s spillway capacity.
“The spillway capacity, based on (DEP’s) recent assessment, demonstrated that it was slightly undersized for their new sizing criteria,” Bolby said.
The current spillway provides 55% of the DEP required capacity, according to Bolby’s report.
LTMA officials are considering several options to address the spillway capacity, among them drilling a new well in which the existing dam would be abandoned and the stream restored. Bolby’s report shows that a new groundwater source would then be developed to offset water needs.
The board on Wednesday approved spending $2,400 to identify test well sites.
“That $2,400 would be to determine whether or not a well was viable, and then picking a location and having a better cost-estimate at the end of the day,” Bolby said previously.
The LTMA has until next May to submit its plan to the DEP addressing the spillway capacity.
Though the authority has yet to settle on one of the options to address the issue, Bolby said, “They are trying to do some of the preliminary work that would be required to make the best decision.”
The board also heard Wednesday from a customer who recently moved into the area who questioned a high water bill, a customer whose property is at high elevation in the water system and who is experiencing low or no water pressure, and from two people interested in having LTMA water lines extended to homes in the Gravel Hill Road area because the wells serving those homes aren't producing enough water.
The authority will offer the first customer a credit for a portion of the bill after finding a discrepancy of roughly 5,000 gallons between an old analog meter and the LTMA meter inside the home, but LTMA manager Anthony "Griff" Griffith said the customer's high bill was a result of high water usage and no leaks were detected at the home.
In the case of the customer with little or no water pressure, Griffith told the customer to contact the authority or call him directly when there's an issue. Customers at higher elevations have historically experienced similar issues each year when Idlewild & SoakZone draws heavily from the authority's water system. The amusement park has been cooperative in the past with limiting water use and gradually filling its pools to reduce its impact on other customers.
For the properties not connected to the LTMA water system experiencing problems with well water, one on Gravel Hill Road and another about a half-mile away on Terrace Road, the only immediate solution is for the property owners to run private lines to connect to existing LTMA lines nearby, Griffith said.
The authority's planned water system upgrades intended to manage water pressure throughout the LTMA system would potentially make it easier for homes in that area of the township to receive public water service, but for people whose wells have already run dry, waiting for the project's completion isn't a viable option.
