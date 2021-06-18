The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) board on Wednesday authorized its solicitor to file condemnation actions in court to help the authority acquire easements under eminent domain law for a handful of holdout properties along the path of a planned water line replacement and extension project in the Waterford area of the township.
Water system engineer Jake Bolby, of the EADS Group, said construction work on the project could potentially begin this fall if the authority is able to obtain the remaining easements — roughly 10 in all —soon.
The Ligonier Township supervisors in January approved an agreement to accept $201,791 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding administered through Westmoreland County for the Trout Avenue project.
The LTMA board earlier this month authorized solicitor Daniel Hudock to file condemnation actions for two of the properties that hadn’t reached agreements with the authority for easements. Authority representatives were hopeful about being able to reach agreements with at least some of the other property owners prior to Wednesday’s meeting, but were unsuccessful.
The board also learned Wednesday that the wellhead at the authority’s Waterford Waterworks well was modified without incident, paving the way for hydrogeological testing by Mountain Research LLC.
Last month, the LTMA board approved contracting with Mountain Research to take steps “up to and including drilling” for a potential new groundwater well that would allow the authority’s water system to eliminate the need for its reservoir and slow sand filtration infrastructure.
The authority has been exploring potential alternate groundwater sources following an inspection of the dam and spillway at the reservoir by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that indicated concerns over the spillway capacity.
Bolby told the board previously that upgrading the spillway capacity at the reservoir would be the most costly option for addressing the DEP’s concerns. The potential for changing DEP regulations regarding slow sand filtration systems and open reservoirs also complicate any long-term plans for keeping the reservoir as the authority’s main water source.
Jason Floyd, president and chief hydrogeologist of Mountain Research LLC, told the LTMA board in May that the existing Waterford Waterworks well’s output capacity is limited by the size of the well casing, and increasing the size of the casing is a risky proposition that could potentially compromise the well.
Now that the existing Waterford Waterworks well has been modified to bring the wellhead above grade, Mountain Research can use hydrogeological testing equipment to pinpoint a new well site within the same “fracture network” as the existing well, likely within 100 to 200 feet of the existing well on the same property.
Once a new well site is identified, stream monitoring can begin based on direction from the DEP, which typically requires monitoring during summer months.
Floyd and authority members agreed that maintaining the existing well, which produces artesian flow without the addition of mechanical pumps, should be part of the authority’s future plans. Maintaining the existing well and utilizing the artesian flow would potentially save on energy costs for the authority, as electric pumps could be turned off when not needed and the artesian flow would still push groundwater into the system’s water supply.
Bolby also told the board Wednesday that permitting work for the planned large water system improvement project is complete and the authority’s application for funding for the project through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) is set to be considered by PennVEST officials in July.
The project’s scope includes the improvements discussed over the past several years, along with a recent addition to the plan involving the replacement of about 500 feet of deteriorated water lines along Route 30 in the Darlington area of the township.
LTMA manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith said previously that the planned water system improvements are intended to manage water pressure throughout the LTMA system — reducing pressure in low-lying areas prone to leaks and increasing it at higher elevations.
A new water storage tank in the Darlington area is a necessity regardless of tweaks in other areas of the water system, Bolby said.
With Idlewild & SoakZone connected to the LTMA water system in that part of the township, periods of heavy water usage by the park can greatly reduce water pressure for other customers. Previous LTMA manager Josh Kalp had listed a storage tank in the Darlington area as a future capital improvement priority in 2018.
Along with a storage tank near Darlington, work in several other areas of the water system would help manage water pressure by connecting separate water lines and adding infrastructure to lower pressure in some areas and boost pressure to feed water uphill to storage tanks.
The project also involves installation of new meter pits for some residential customers along the project route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.