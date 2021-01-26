The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) board met last week to approve a 2021 budget for the authority that does not include any rate changes for water or sewer customers.
The overall budget projects the authority to generate a net income of roughly $488,000 across its water and sanitary sewer departments. The sewer department is budgeted to be roughly $74,000 ahead in 2021 while the water system is projected to generate about $414,000 in net income.
The authority last increased rates for water service on Oct. 1, 2019, ahead of a planned water system improvement project. Authority board members at their Jan. 8 meeting were concerned an increase to sewage rates may also be needed, but no rate changes were included in the approved budget.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, the LTMA board learned water system engineer Jake Bolby of the EADS Group contacted Mountain Research regarding testing to determine potential alternative groundwater sources in response to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) comments regarding the size of the spillway at the authority’s existing reservoir.
The LTMA has until May to submit its plan to the DEP addressing the spillway capacity.
The authority is also continuing to prepare for a water line replacement project along Trout Avenue in the Waterford area of the township and working to acquire easements. The project was approved for $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds administered by Westmoreland County.
The authority has also posted to its website seeking candidates for a full-time water and sewer laborer job opening. A job description for the position is available on the website, www.ligtwpwater.com. Interested applicants can drop off résumés in the LTMA drop box at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex or mail them to the LTMA at One Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658.
The water department has been working on installing new Badger water meters in the Waterford Waterworks area of the township.
The meters and previously purchased software allow for remote meter readings from Badger meters equipped with cellular endpoints through a cloud-based program, meaning the authority can retrieve usage information from those meters in real time from anywhere, including the LTMA office.
Authority workers also addressed three recent water line breaks — Jan. 9 in the Darlington area of the township, Jan. 14 near the authority’s reservoir and Jan. 16 near Weller Field.
