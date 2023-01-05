The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority has a new board member and chairman after a short reorganization meeting Wednesday.
The board’s solicitor, Dan Hudock, began the meeting by asking for nominations for chairman. Dan Resenic nominated Bill Stablein, who was not present, to serve as chairman. The nomination was approved 3-0. John Beaufort was also absent.
Christopher Light was reappointed vice chairman with a 3-0 vote and took charge of the rest of the meeting.
Resenic was nominated and unanimously appointed board secretary after serving as treasurer the previous year. Resenic then nominated new board member Dan Weimer to serve as treasurer. The nomination was approved unanimously.
Weimer, who’s lived in Ligonier Township for over 50 years, was appointed to the board Tuesday by the township supervisors. Weimer previously served as an alternate to the planning commission and will continue to serve in that role after the township’s approval Tuesday.
As a customer with an interest in the LTMA’s sewage plans which will directly affect him, Weimer said he looks forward to helping the authority and its customers.
“I’m just serving the community, serving the customers,” Weimer said.
The LTMA board also made the following appointments:
- EADS Group as engineer for the water department;
- Gibson-Thomas Engineering as engineer for the sewer department;
- Dan Hudock as solicitor;
- Deluzio & Company as auditor for the authority;
- Singer Accounting as accountant for the authority;
- First Commonwealth Bank for original sewer checking accounts;
- First National Bank for water and sewer operational, payroll and money market accounts, and
- Commercial National Bank for water certificates of deposits and remaining accounts.
Following the appointments, the board went right into its regularly scheduled meeting.
Engineer Jake Bolby updated the authority on the various projects around the system.
The Deeds Road water project is currently about 50% complete. The waterline is expected to be pressure tested and disinfected later this week and service will be restored once it receives passing results.
The Darlington tank project is still idle while the contractor, Ligonier Construction, awaits tank delivery, Bolby said. The delivery timetable of the tank shifted last year into the first quarter of this year due to supplier issues and increased wait times.
Authority Manager Anthony Griffith told the board he is still working to get estimates on the purchase of a new pickup truck. The LTMA has received one estimate so far and expects to spend around $50,000.
The new truck will be used by the workers to read meters. At the Dec. 21 meeting, Stablein suggested the authority look at purchasing a three-quarter-ton truck as they typically last longer and are less affected by daily wear over a long period of time.
Over the cold, winter storm that hit southwestern Pennsylvania over the Christmas weekend, the authority only had problems with five meters freezing, according to Griffith. Two of the meters were able to be repaired due to the freeze plate working as intended.
Resenic asked if the authority has any way of reminding customers to keep their pipes warm or run water if they will be out of town to prevent freezing.
Griffith said the authority has a list of known customers whose connections are above the frost line. Those customers receive a call and are asked to let water run through their faucet – with the stream about the size of a thin spaghetti – Griffith said. Customers who are asked to do that by the authority receive a credit on their water bill for the added usage.
The cold weather also did not have any adverse effects on the troubled waterline along state Route 271. Since the authority installed pressure relief valves, it has yet to have further issues.
The real test on whether the valves are doing enough of a job will come in the spring when Idlewild is back in operation, Griffith said.
The LTMA will hold all of its future meetings at 4:30 p.m. The change was requested due to new board member Weimer’s work schedule. A motion to change the meeting time was added to the agenda and approved. The authority will also advertise the time change.
The LTMA’s next meeting will be held 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18.
