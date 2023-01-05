The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority has a new board member and chairman after a short reorganization meeting Wednesday.

The board’s solicitor, Dan Hudock, began the meeting by asking for nominations for chairman. Dan Resenic nominated Bill Stablein, who was not present, to serve as chairman. The nomination was approved 3-0. John Beaufort was also absent.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.