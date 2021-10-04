A Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, Rep. Brian Sims, will be in Latrobe from 6 to 8 p.m. today (Monday), Oct. 4, for a Meet & Greet.
The event was organized by Westmoreland Democrats Region 5, which covers eastern Westmoreland County, including Latrobe, Bolivar, Derry, Fairfield Township, Laurel Mountain Borough, Ligonier, New Alexandria Borough, New Florence Borough, St. Clair Township, Seward Borough, Unity Township and Youngstown.
However, attendees don’t have to be a member to attend. Anyone interested in meeting Sims is encouraged to attend.
The evening event that gives people the opportunity to meet Sims and also an opportunity to socialize with other Westmoreland Democrats will be held in the Quatrini Rafferty Building in downtown Latrobe.
Complimentary appetizers and beverages will be available.
