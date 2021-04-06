Applications are now available for the 2021 Youth Conservation Corps Summer Internship Program sponsored by the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry.
This eight-week long summer internship experience is for currently enrolled college students who are interested in contributing to the valuable conservation projects ongoing in Forbes State Forest in Western Pennsylvania. The program will be held from June 14 to Aug. 6.
Conducted for more than 30 years, the program provides an opportunity to develop an understanding and appreciation of the area’s natural resources and encourages students who are interested in pursuing a career in a related field.
Six interns will be selected as registered conservation volunteers through the Bureau of Forestry to work on conservation projects in the state forest and other recreational sites, natural areas and outdoor facilities available to the public.
Examples of past projects include constructing new recreational trails, walking bridges and observation platforms, resurfacing and maintaining existing trails, and implementing stream and pond improvement projects.
Interns will also have opportunities to participate in outdoor activities throughout the summer under the direction of DCNR’s environmental education specialist.
After the successful completion of the program, each intern will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship towards their education.
Interested applicants should contact LWA Executive Director Susan Huba at susan@loyalwater.com to receive an application package or for additional information. The deadline to apply is April 30.
The LWA was founded in 1971 to conserve, protect and restore the natural resources of the 300 square-mile Loyalhanna Creek Watershed located in Westmoreland County.
As part of its mission, LWA implements a variety of projects and programs in the areas of water quality improvement, land protection, environmental education and community outreach.
