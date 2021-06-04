Loyalhanna Watershed Association offering free outdoor summer programming

The Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) is offering a variety of free outdoor programming this summer for children in multiple age groups and grade levels beginning June 15.
Participants will experience a variety of outdoor, hands-on activities designed to promote environmental stewardship, a love of the environment and fun. All participants will receive a free T-shirt in celebration of LWA’s 50th anniversary this year.
“Tiny Tadpole Tuesdays” is geared for preschool/pre-k children ages 4-5 attending with a parent or guardian. Programs will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. on June 15, 22 and 29 and July 20 and 27.
“Watershed Wednesdays” is tailored for students entering grades 1-6. For grades 1-3, programs will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on June 16, 23 and 30, July 21 and 28, and Aug. 4, 11 and 18. Grades 4-6 will meet from 9-11 a.m. on those days.
“LWA’s Watershed Stewardship Program” is for middle/high school age students entering grades 7-12. Programs will be held June 15, 22 and 29, and July 20, 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.
All programs will be held at the Nimick Family Education Center at the Watershed Farm, located at 6 Old Lincoln Highway West, Ligonier.
For more information, or to receive a registration packet for any of these program opportunities, contact LWA’s program instructor Lynne Donnelly at loyalhannaed@gmail.com or call 724-757-5122.
Registration for each program session is limited to the first 20 students to return a completed registration packet. Students are still encouraged to participate in a program even if they are not able to attend all of the scheduled dates.
