Loyalhanna Watershed Association and Ligonier Country Market plan annual Farm-to-(Picnic) Table Harvest Dinner

Area residents and visitors — including fans of the Ligonier Country Market (LCM) — will want to mark Saturday, Aug. 8, on their calendars to attend this year’s Annual Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner.
Co-sponsored by the LCM and Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA), this year’s event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on the market grounds at the LWA Farm located just off West Main Street and Route 30 in Ligonier Township.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will function a little differently than in recent years — being held outside “picnic table” style with a la carte dining options, and observing government health and safety guidelines, including social distancing.
However, attendees will still enjoy a wide selection of locally prepared foods and beverages from LCM vendors to celebrate the farm-to-table lifestyle and support local farmers and food producers.
“You could say that this year, the Harvest Dinner is going back to its roots because the first-ever Harvest Dinner that the LCM and the LWA sponsored was a larger collaboration of vendors and with over 10 vendors, we are highlighting as many as possible,” said Cari Frei, the market’s executive director. “The Harvest Dinner has become one of our community’s favorite annual gatherings, and we’re very excited for this year’s event.”
A limited number of tickets are only $5 per person and are available through Eventbrite at https://farmtopicnictableharvestdinner2020.eventbrite.com. All proceeds will benefit the LWA’s free community education programs, which include ongoing environmental education lessons and activities for local students.
Attendees can then purchase their meals at the event from any of the numerous LCM vendors who will be on-site and serving foods and drinks, including: Connections Cafe (grilled pizza), Gosia’s Pierogies, The Picked Chef, Beth’s Cookie Table, Laurel Mountain Lemonade, Pleasant Lane Farms (cheese plate), Sand Hill Berries, Sobels Brewery, Grateful Smoke Barbeque, Irma’s German Goodies and Stateside Vodka.
Diners also will have a chance to win raffle prizes made and donated by LCM vendors. The annual butterfly release sponsored by Donna Tidwell will also occur during the event.
Wayne Shaffer will play acoustic music from 5 to 7 p.m., and The Cash Out Band will play from 7 to 9 p.m.
“Everything is shaping up for a relaxing evening on the farm — with delicious food and drinks from our amazing LCM vendors and great live music by talented local artists,” Frei said. “Please note that, to comply with social distancing guidelines, a limited number of tickets are available, so we recommend that people buy tickets early to reserve their spot.”
Attendees are being asked to bring their own chairs, tables, canopies, or picnic blankets for a comfortable experience.
For more information, please call the LWA office at 724-238-7560, Ext. 1#, or send an email to susan@loyalwater.com.
