A 60-year-old Loyalhanna Township woman who believed she had found a romantic connection online found out several months and $45,000 later she had been the victim of a scam.
The woman believed she was talking to a man in Denmark after initial messages exchanged on Facebook and further communications through smartphone messaging service WhatsApp. He told the woman he needed money to help his daughter, who he claimed was attending a private school in West Africa, state police said.
The victim purchased gift cards and provided the numbers through WhatsApp messages repeatedly over the course of four to five months, police said.
She had spent $45,000 on gift cards to send to the man before he eventually broke off contact with her and deleted his social media presence.
The woman realized she had been scammed and contacted state police in December, Tpr. Gregory Frank said.
Troopers don’t have much information to work with in the case. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
Frank warned residents to be cautious of people they meet online or who contact them by phone asking for personal information or demanding gift card payment to get out of an arrest warrant.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in a 2018 report said scammers have been requesting payment via gift cards more in recent years.
People caught up in romance-related scams are likely to lose more money before realizing they’re being scammed, according to the FTC.
In 2018, the FTC received more than 21,000 complaints of romance-related scams with total losses of $143 million.
The commission recommends never sending money to anyone you haven’t met in person.
