State police last week arrested a Loyalhanna Township man on child pornography charges after acting on tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to court documents.
John Eugene Zanandrea, 56, was arraigned last week on charges of possession of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility and disseminating images of children involved in sex acts. He is free after posting $25,000 bond, according to court records.
Police received multiple reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline that multiple files of child pornography were sent using a phone number based in western Pennsylvania, Tpr. Marcus Lantzy of the state police Southwest Computer Crime Task Force wrote in court documents.
When police made contact with Zanandrea at his home along Route 981 on Jan. 14, he allegedly admitted he viewed child pornography and that he had child pornography saved to his cell phone, which matched the phone number listed in the CyberTipline reports.
Police seized the phone after reviewing the device at the scene with Zanandrea’s consent and finding that “multiple communications were also located on the cell phone about sexual intercourse with children,” according to court documents.
Forensic analysis of the phone at the state police Southwest Computer Crime Lab in White Township, Indiana County revealed a video on the device depicting a woman performing a sex act on a young boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Zanandrea is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak for a preliminary hearing March 1, according to court documents.
