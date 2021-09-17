A man, who was arrested in April after state police raided his Loyalhanna home and found evidence of a suspected methamphetamine lab, will spend up to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty to drug charges.
Brian Miller, 52, pleaded guilty to the two charges as part of a negotiated plea bargain that was finalized Tuesday. Prosecutors, meanwhile, dismissed the remaining charges, including the more serious offense of operating a meth lab. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears accepted Miller’s plea and sentenced him to serve seven to 23 months in jail, and an additional two years of probation.
In court documents, state police Tpr. Joseph Lauricia wrote that he received information from an informant tipping off authorities that Miller and another occupant of the home on Loyalhanna Dam Road were operating a meth lab out of the house that was located two miles south of Saltsburg, Indiana County.
After police obtained a search warrant and summoned a state police team that specifically responds to suspected laboratories, items were collected that are consistent with items used in the manufacturing methamphetamine using the red phosphorus method, according to court documents.
In addition to the jail sentence, Miller was also ordered to pay $6,940 in restitution to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.