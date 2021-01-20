Loyalhanna in the running for PA River of the Year

The Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) needs your help, or rather, your vote.
The organization that has worked to protect and preserve the Loyalhanna Creek for 50 years needs your vote to make the waterway the 2021 Pennsylvania River of the Year and secure a $10,000 leadership grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
The Loyalhanna is one of five waterways in the state nominated for the designation, which will be decided by a public vote, overseen by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR), an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council.
Voting online is open now through Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. on the POWR website, which the community can access through a link on the watershed’s website at www.loyalhannawatershed.org.
According to DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, the value of the state’s natural resources has never been more clear than during the pandemic when people were drawn to Pennsylvania’s rivers for the natural escape they provide.
The competition is a great way for the community to show their support for their favorite waterway.
“Much more than a public vote gauging popularity, this annual competition builds community support around our rivers and streams, putting them in the public limelight,” said Dunn. “All have truly unique attributes, offer incredible recreational opportunities, and offer significant boosts to local economies.”
Nominations were based on the waterways’ conservation needs and successes, as well as celebration plans if voted 2021 River of the Year.
The Loyalhanna has been nominated twice before, according to Susan Huba, executive director of the LWA, but has never won.
“Hopefully, third time is the charm,” said Huba.
This year, Huba said, they are focusing on the watershed turning 50 and the extra attention for the Loyalhanna Creek will be a plus.
Although they aren’t sure what kind of celebrations will take place if they were to receive the grant – virtual or in-person – but plans are still being made. Early in the year, Huba said they will probably stick with virtual celebrations, but are hopeful an event in-person can be planned later in 2021.
“The people who live here, visit here know the beauty of the area, but what they may not know is the history and the work that’s been done and seeing how it’s changed for the better,” she said.
In addition to the $10,000 grant, POWR and DCNR will also work with local organizations to create a free, commemorative poster celebrating the River of the Year.
The LWA and it’s partners have invested millions of dollars in grant funding over the last few decades to support projects that have treated abandoned mine drainage, repaired eroding stream banks, improved farmland, restored riparian and wetland habitats and increased public awareness and recreational opportunities along the Loyalhanna.
Partnerships are key, Huba said.
“Partnership is so important. That’s what gets things done,” said Huba.
Although the organization has received many grants in the past, Huba said this would be special because it would come directly from the community they are serving through the voting process.
“This would be a direct testament for the work that has been done,” said Huba. “This is why we’re here.”
Huba said one vote per e-mail is permitted.
“It’s an easy process and only takes a few seconds.”
Huba said they’ve gotten some great support from teachers in the Ligonier Valley School District, including Huba’s own daughter’s teacher, Joshua Suszek, who made an assignment for his 7th grade science class to research the nominees and vote in the competition.
Huba said it would be great if other teachers did the same.
In addition, Huba said she has plugged the voting not only on the watershed’s social media channels, but also her own.
Presented annually since 1983, the River of the Year program with funding from DCNR has been a public online selec tion process for the past 11 years. The Lackawanna River won in 2020. The other rivers vying for 2021 are Buffalo Creek, Lehigh River, Shenandoah River and Tunkhannock Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.