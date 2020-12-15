It flows through Idlewild Park in Ligonier Township, down the Chestnut Ridge, through the City of Latrobe and out past New Alexandria.
It’s the Loyalhanna Creek — and it has been nominated for Pennsylvania’s River of the Year.
Buffalo Creek in Armstrong and Butler counties and the Shenango River that runs through Lawrence County are among other local nominees.
For the past 20 years, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has annually recognized one river as the River of the Year. Last year’s winner was the Lackawanna River in the northeastern part of the state.
Lehigh River and Tunkhannock Creek are the other two nominees this year.
Visit www.pariveroftheyear.org to cast a vote. As of early Tuesday morning, the Loyalhanna Creek had 25% of the votes, trailing Tunkhannock which had 34%.
The Loyalhanna is a 50-mile long tributary of the Kiskiminetas River. It’s classified as a stream, and its name derives from Algonquian meaning “middle river,” according to the United States Geological Survey, a scientific agency of the U.S. government.
