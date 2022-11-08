As summer turned to fall, the water level at Ethel Springs Lake in Derry Township has been a cause of concern for many residents.
“I’ve lived here all my life and have never seen it this low,” Derry Township resident Sandra Kahl said.
On Sunday, Sandra and Allan Kahl were walking along the dry banks of the lake to see what the low water level might have revealed. A lot of mollusk shells, some old bricks stamped “BOLIVAR” and the occasional beer bottle could be found if one ventured close to where the water line now sits.
Derry Borough Municipal Authority Manager Amy Forsha informed authority board members at their Oct. 19 meeting the lake was down 6 feet, 5 inches by the end of September. A month later, the level has dropped to 8 feet, 7 inches from full and Forsha estimated the level has dropped an average of 3 inches a week.
Those levels are a stark comparison to how low the lake was just a year ago – just 17 inches below full.
The issue comes from the lack of water flowing from the two McGee Run dams that feed the 160-million-gallon reservoir. Both of the dams can hold about 2.5 million gallons of water, according to the Derry Township website, but there have been problems throughout the year with water flow.
Earlier this year, water flow from the lower dam to the reservoir was slowed due to a blockage. To fix the issue, the authority received a permit to lower the lake level and empty the dam into the lake. Crews were able to clear the clog but about 6 inches of sediment remains which could present a problem in the future, Forsha said.
“The headwaters from McGee Run feed it and it just hasn’t been flowing,” Forsha told the board at the meeting.
While the United States Geological Survey does not keep recent data for McGee Run, it has noted other area streams, like the Loyalhanna Creek, have dropped by 2 feet over the past month.
The lack of steady rainfall over the past few months and high temperatures have been contributing factors to the lack of water flow, according to Forsha. Although bigger storms may temporarily increase surface water levels in lakes and streams, high temperatures deplete those gains through evaporation.
The recent weather conditions have caused state agencies to issue drought watches. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a drought watch for 36 counties at the end of August. As of November, 20 of those counties are still under watch conditions.
Forsha said it’s the authority’s policy to issue voluntary drought restrictions when the lake is 10 feet from full, referred to by the authority as Stage 1 restrictions. During the voluntary restrictions, customers are asked to limit their consumption and reduce the amount of car washing and lawn watering taking place.
At Stage 2, or 14 feet from full, those restrictions become mandatory, Forsha said. She does not expect the water level to reach drought conditions.
Even though the county is not under drought conditions, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which monitors drought conditions around the country, predicts Westmoreland County could face increased evaporation levels over the next two weeks. The same data also found 20% of the county’s monitored streamflows are currently below average.
The authority used to operate a well which could provide around 130,000 gallons of water a day during low periods such as the present time. But the well has not been in use since the pump broke. Forsha told the board in October that water from the well contained high amounts of iron and magnesium which increased the needed maintenance for the treatment plant.
Even if it were still operational, the well would only provide about one-fifth of the required daily water. In September, the authority used 20.2 million gallons of water, an average of 679,000 gallons per day.
With the winter season a little more than a month away, the only thing the DBMA and residents can do is hold out for some much needed cooler temperatures and snowfall.
“We just got to make it through it,” Forsha said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.