HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his recent request to make financial aid available to residents of Westmoreland County following devastating Aug. 5 flooding.
“Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged during this storm,” Wolf said. “We appreciate that SBA recognizes that low-interest loans will help survivors replace lost belongings and help them recover as quickly as possible.”
Residents and business owners in the following counties are also eligible for SBA assistance for losses they sustained as a result of the flooding: Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Washington.
Low-interest loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners and renters to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, and SBA regulations also permit loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property, including vehicles. Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and other physical losses.
Economic injury disaster loans are also available and may also be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact, whether the business sustained physical damage from the storm.
The SBA offers long-term repayment options to keep payments affordable, with terms up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.
The SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in the Fred Rogers Institute at St. Vincent College to provide in-person assistance for those wishing to apply. Visiting the DLOC is not required in order to obtain assistance, and businesses and individuals may immediately obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
Tentative hours of operation:
- Monday, Aug. 22, Tuesday, Aug. 23, Thursday, Aug. 25, Friday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (This is the only Saturday)
- Friday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Alternatively, loan applications can be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster and completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Oct. 18. The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications is May 19, 2023.
