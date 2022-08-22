HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his recent request to make financial aid available to residents of Westmoreland County following devastating Aug. 5 flooding.

“Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged during this storm,” Wolf said. “We appreciate that SBA recognizes that low-interest loans will help survivors replace lost belongings and help them recover as quickly as possible.”

