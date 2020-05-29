In the words of Derry mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello, “Not only is COVID-19 in the air, but love is now.”
DeRito-Gaudiello wed Shannon Payne and Bob Gaffey on Saturday, May 16, since the couple could not have a traditional wedding ceremony due to lockdown restrictions.
“Just seeing them with everything working out, it was bringing tears to my eyes,” DeRito-Gaudiello said when reflecting on their wedding day.
The couple filed for a marriage licence in mid-March, which gave them until May 20 to get married. In Pennsylvania, a marriage license is valid for 60 days from the date it is issued.
Not wanting their license to expire, Payne, 43, and Gaffey, 47, began looking for an ordained minister who could marry them, since churches and courthouses were closed during the red phase.
“We didn’t want to go through that process again,” Payne said of potentially having to re-file for a marriage license.
That’s when the couple discovered their local mayor could perform the ceremony.
They reached out to the Derry Borough mayor, who agreed to perform their wedding nuptials.
At 3 o’clock the couple, joined by DeRito-Gaudiello, said their vows under the gazebo at Mossback Park in Derry Borough.
“It was just so nice. (DeRito-Gaudiello) did such a beautiful ceremony for us,” Payne said.
Since she was a little girl, Payne said she thought “it would be nice” to have a wedding at Moss Park.
After hearing that Payne and Gaffey could not have a traditional wedding ceremony given the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, DeRito-Gaudiello was compelled to help.
“Anything that I could have done to make sure this happened, I did,” she said.
The Derry Borough mayor added that anyone interested in having her perform their wedding ceremony should contact her.
The couple initially wanted to say their vows at the Rod and Gun Club in Derry, but Payne says her husband ultimately suggested Moss Park.
Though the ceremony was attended by only the couple, Derry Borough mayor, and a Bulletin photographer, Payne says she wouldn’t change anything about her wedding day.
“I think that things turn out for a reason,” she said. “I think that maybe it was meant to be that way.”
The newly-weds held a small celebration at their home in Derry Borough following the wedding ceremony, with a fire and cookout. A friend made a wedding cake for the occasion, Payne says.
A larger reception is being planned for this summer at the Rod and Gun Club, provided lockdown restrictions loosen.
Payne grew up in Derry and went to Derry Area High School, while Gaffey went to nearby Hempfield Area High School.
Payne says the couple was briefly engaged when she was 17, but they married different people later on.
When Gaffey’s wife passed away unexpectedly, the couple found each other again.
“It just so happened that we rekindled, and I was there for him,” Payne said. “And then we fell in love all over again.”
She adds, “He was my old high school love.”
Across the U.S., smaller wedding ceremonies similar to the Derry couple’s, dubbed “minimonies,” have become the first choice for some couples looking for a more intimate experience or unable to afford more expensive affairs.
Before the pandemic so dramatically changed lives, 20,000 to 30,000 weddings happened every weekend in the U.S., with more than 550,000 originally planned for April, May and June this year, according to data from the wedding planning site TheKnot.com .
Worldwide, 93% of couples whose weddings are impacted by the virus are rescheduling, with only 7% canceling altogether, the site said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.