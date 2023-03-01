Lots to do at the Latrobe Center for Active Seniors

While the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down much in our world, it also slowed things down at the Latrobe Center for Active Adults. While it may have interfered, it didn’t stop the dedicated volunteers and patrons from keeping things going at the center that’s always bustling with activity.
Latrobe’s Barbara Davis has been active at the center for the past eight years, since she retired. Davis said the center is so important to the senior citizens of the area, providing stimulation for their spirits, hearts, minds, and bodies.
“It allows for socialization, activity, stimulation, and interaction for all of us,” said Davis. “There is a pool room with a pool table that many take part in, sewing circles happen often, we’ve got cards, coffee talks, Tai Chi, and we are always surveying folks to make sure we can do things they want to do.”
Davis added that community groups and other providers also frequently come in and share information with visitors to the senior center.
“It’s stimulating,” she said. “Many would just be at home on the couch. This allows us to get out and interact and keep going.”
The center has been without a full-time supervisor for some time, but that hasn’t stopped the loyal volunteers from keeping things afloat.
“Many of the volunteers have stepped-up in other areas and provided more time to help keep things going,” Davis explained. “We’ve really got great people at the center.”
The center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a lunch served daily at 11:30 a.m. Folks are asked to provide a $2 donation for the lunch, but no one is turned away. Drivers also take meals to 60 locations five days a week for folks who can’t make it into the center.
“Charlotte Parfitt has been running our kitchen for more than 20 years,” said Davis. “She’s the sweetest, most dependable person you could ever meet. She treats everyone like family and follows all food-service guidelines in running the kitchen. She is a beautiful person who is well-loved by all who know her at the center.”
And, the smiling faces don’t stop with Parfitt. Many who receive the meals delivered to their house appreciate the meals, but also the interaction with the delivery person. A greeter also meets folks at the door as they enter the center to welcome and sign them in.
“The people alone make the center worth visiting,” said Davis. “But, we also are always providing options on our calendar for folks to participate in. There is really something for everyone. It’s worth it, just to give it a try and see if you like it.”
Davis said as the pandemic passes, numbers have increased at the center. Unfortunately, some of the beloved regulars have been lost or unable to come out since COVID, and there are definitely people who would benefit for joining in.
“We welcome everyone and encourage them to come and join us,” Davis enthused. “Come over for coffee and conversation, lunch, or to participate in an activity. We would be happy to see you.”
