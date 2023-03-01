Lots to do at the Latrobe Center for Active Seniors

Charlotte Parfitt has been running the kitchen at Latrobe Center for Active Adults for more than 20 years. The center serves lunch Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. A $2 donation is suggested for lunch, but no one is turned away. Drivers also take meals to 60 locations for those who can’t make it into the center.

 PHOTO BY ERNIE SISTEK

While the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down much in our world, it also slowed things down at the Latrobe Center for Active Adults. While it may have interfered, it didn’t stop the dedicated volunteers and patrons from keeping things going at the center that’s always bustling with activity.

Latrobe’s Barbara Davis has been active at the center for the past eight years, since she retired. Davis said the center is so important to the senior citizens of the area, providing stimulation for their spirits, hearts, minds, and bodies.

