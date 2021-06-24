Lost postcard shows up 65 years later at Latrobe Post Office

When the mail truck arrived on Monday morning at the Latrobe Post Office, the tray of mail for RD3 included a postcard addressed to Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Shaw at Box 531 RD3.
Because of compliance with 911 emergency locations, addresses were long ago changed to actual street names. So the address on the postcard no longer exists, and the carrier for that route doesn’t have anyone by that name.
But the name and address were probably correct at the time that the postcard was mailed. That happened to be April 28, 1966, according to the postmark from Vandergrift, Pennsylvania.
The staff at the Latrobe Post Office have no idea how the postcard that was apparently mailed 65 years ago ended up ready for delivery this week.
“We found it in our RD3 tray of mail,” clerk Melinda Morris said. “Because the eye of the machine at the processing plant reads from the bottom up, it sees the city and state, and then the street address, so it was put into RD3 even though we use 911 addresses. The machine tries to get as closely as it can to where it’s addressed.”
RD3 covers the motor route deliveries around Route 981 south of Latrobe, including Pleasant Unity, Trauger and Marguerite.
“The girl who works that route has worked there for years and doesn’t know any Shaws,” Morris said. “We thought it would be a real feel-good thing if we found them or a relative or someone who does know them, so that we can get the card to them.”
Sometimes pieces of mail fall behind something and aren’t found until years later. An internet search for lost letters turned up several stories of long-delayed mail finally being delivered.
One that was found in 2011 had been sent 53 years earlier, in February 1958, to a student at California University of Pennsylvania.
Someone was able to find him in Indianapolis. It was a long love letter from a young woman who told the student how much he meant to her.
In another situation, a family remodeling their home in New Jersey found a letter that had fallen in a gap behind the staircase. It had been sent to a soldier serving in World War II but was marked “return to sender.” The finder located the man in California, who at the time was 96. His wife had already passed away, but the letter gave him a chance to read what she had written to him 72 years before.
There was another case in a New England post office where a letter from 1931 turned up 83 years later. One found in 2014 in the Columbus, Ohio, post office was delivered eight years late.
The old postcard sent to the Latrobe post office doesn’t have any earth shaking or life changing messages.
On the picture side, Morris said, “It’s a lovely view in the 1960s of gals and guys strolling over a bridge, and there are canoes filled with couples, families and children.”
The message on the photo says, “Colorful flowers and lovely girls greet you at every turn at Florida’s beautiful Cypress Gardens.”
The handwritten message on the other side reads: “Your man Arnie is playing here tomorrow and he better be hot on his own because it’s been very cold and rainy here. Heading north after a walk to try and defrost. Much love, Taylor.”
The writer, who apparently was referring to golfer Arnold Palmer, apparently didn’t mail the postcard from Florida. Perhaps Taylor was from Vandergrift, or for some other reason, the card ended up with the five-cent stamp of George Washington cancelled in that town.
A staff member at the Vandergrift post office was not aware of the postcard and told the Bulletin that it had not been found there and sent on. He had no explanation as to how it ended up in the regional processing plant and then sent on its way to Latrobe.
“We’re hoping to find Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Shaw or a relative who would treasure this card from 1966,” Morris said. “I know that I would be very pleased to find something that someone sent to me that I had never received.”
Anyone with any information can call the post office at 724-537-0892.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.