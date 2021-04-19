Losing Rosie: Community stepped up to help St. Bernard dog

Hundreds of people were cheering for Rosie the St. Bernard dog from the time in mid-January that Ninth Life Rescue Center (NLRC) took her in. She was in such bad shape, not able to walk for six months and covered in abscessed pressure sores, that her owners were planning to have her euthanized.
But NLRC founder Jennifer Johnson of Hempfield Township and volunteer foster mom Christine Menchio of Greensburg, saw a lot of life in the dog’s sad eyes. So they arranged for Rosie to be surrendered, cleaned her up at the bathing station at Pet Market in Youngwood, and took her to Dr. Danielle Vought in Derry.
Rosie was emaciated and paralyzed in her rear legs for an unknown reason. She needed to put on weight and become more healthy before they could take her to Ohio University School of Veterinary Medicine in Columbus. After two trips there in March, there was a plan to try to get Rosie back on her feet. It was going to be a tough road, but there was hope that she might be walking again.
The huge gentle dog didn’t make it.
On Easter Sunday, after weeks of gaining weight, medications, laser treatments, physical therapy, and enough progress that she could take some steps in a wheeled cart, Rosie developed gastric torsion, also known as bloat, and had to be humanely euthanized.
“In no way do I have the right words,” Menchio posted on Rosie’s Journey on Facebook. “This is not how I thought her journey would end.”
The dog has nearly 500 followers on her Facebook page.
A dedicated team of volunteers had been helping Menchio take care of her, and sometimes people came just to meet her. Rosie especially loved children.
Joey’s P.A.W., a nonprofit in Butler that donates prosthetics and wheelchairs for dogs, donated a cart. A technician from By The Wave PEMF in Burgettstown came to the house to administer pulsed electromagnetic field therapy. Well-wishers sent food and blankets, and the dog was making progress using her front paws to hold donated toys. So many people wanted to help Rosie.
Menchio, Johnson and NLRC volunteer Sandy Strychor of Harrison City took her for the first appointment at the vet clinic in March. Menchio and Strykor took her back for the second appointment that included an MRI.
“At first we thought it was an orthopedic problem but it turned out to be neurological,” Menchio said. “This girl’s cards were stacked against her.”
Rosie had wobbler syndrome, a disease of the cervical spine that affects mostly giant breeds. Symptoms include progressive, uncoordinated gait in the rear legs and loss of muscle mass. She was prescribed medication to decrease the inflammation. Surgery to fuse the spine was not an option at that time.
Rosie had a long road to recovery, or at least to improving as much as possible. The veterinarians at Ohio State recommended using Manuka honey instead of just raw honey on the sores that had exposed bone, and that was helping. Water therapy was planned when those wounds closed.
Rosie’s fan base grew when she was featured in a Bulletin article and on a Pittsburgh TV channel. Her story was shared repeatedly and her followers not only offered moral support, but also sent donations to help with her daily and medical care.
“Easter Sunday was the best day Rosie had,” Menchio said. “She was active and her normal happy go lucky self. She was being engaging and playful, and when we all sat down to dinner, she was trying to sit up for the first time.”
Rosie soon became restless.
“I didn’t know what she wanted,” Menchio said. “It was uncommon for her to act like that. I offered her food and water and she wasn’t interested.”
The dog started panting heavily. Menchio suspected that Rosie had an upset stomach from the steroids she was taking, so she went out to buy an antacid. She was a block away from home when her husband Pat called to tell her that Rosie was worse.
“She was trying to vomit and her stomach was so enlarged,” she said. “I knew right away that she needed surgery. We called every veterinarian in a three-state area and ended up in West Virginia.”
Paula Loughner of Greensburg, who was helping to care for the dog, went with Menchio and Rosie. But it was too late. X-rays showed that the gastric torsion had damaged Rosie’s colon and her spleen, which had to come out. Menchio consulted with the doctors there, and with the veterinarians who had cared for Rosie locally and in Ohio.
“Everyone said that the best thing to do was to let her go,” she said.
Menchio and Loughner stayed with Rosie until the end.
“I made sure that she knew that she was so loved, and that so many people had been pulling for her,” Menchio said. “I wanted her to know that she made such a difference in so many people’s lives.”
In just three months, a big dog with floppy ears that no one had heard of before had drawn the loving support of the local and broader community. They were cheered by the photos and videos of Rosie, and they were cheering for her each step of the way. It was a beautiful outpouring of love, Menchio said.
There’s now an empty spot in her living room where Rosie’s special bed had been. There’s another empty spot in her heart, too.
“The emptiness she left here is so deafening,” Menchio said.
