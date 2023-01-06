A beloved school resource officer has been in need of a kidney transplant for the past three years but most of those who interact with him daily probably wouldn’t know it.
“He’s very quiet, always has been,” Alexis Williams said.
Alexis is talking about her brother, Bob Rummell, who is a school resource officer at the Greater Latrobe School District and retired Latrobe Police Department sergeant.
For three years, Bob has been one of approximately 100,000 Americans waiting for a kidney transplant after being diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease.
Before being put on the waitlist, Bob was retired after 29 and a half years with the Latrobe Police Department. Along with his duties as the midnight shift sergeant, Bob was also juvenile officer, working with kids who come in contact with law enforcement.
Even as a police sergeant, Bob was a quiet man, according to Beth Straka, the Latrobe Police Department’s community service officer. She’s been friends with Bob since she was hired 12 years ago.
“I only heard him raise his voice once, on a traffic stop, since I’ve known him,” Straka said.
Even while facing a serious medical problem, Bob didn’t stay retired for long, and a few months after retiring he began working as a school resource officer at Laurel Valley Elementary School in New Florence. It was the perfect job for someone so “laidback and compassionate” as Bob, Straka said.
“I thought I would help out and it’s fun being around the kids,” Bob said.
The 56-year-old man speaks quietly and calmly over the phone from his hospital room. Part of his current demeanor is just who Bob is, the other part is the aftereffects of multiple blood draws and a new treatment – dialysis.
Things recently took a turn for the worse at the end of December 2022 when Bob was hospitalized, his kidneys failing and unable to filter waste from his blood.
Bob’s kidney failure is now at a point where patients are left with just three options, according to Dr. Amit Tevar, surgical director of the Kidney Transplant Program at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. While he could opt for either no treatment at all or stay on dialysis for the rest of his life, Tevar believes the best treatment is a kidney transplant – especially from a living donor.
A living donor is just what the name implies: a healthy person is matched with a patient in need and donates one of their kidneys. While donors are typically family and friends, Tevar said they come from all walks of life to help give others an extended life.
While patients are typically on a transplant waitlist for five to six years for a donation from an organ donor who died, a living donation can be done in a couple of months once a match is found.
UPMC does around 200 kidney transplants a year, and around 40% of them come from living donors, Tevar said.
Being a donor doesn’t come down to a person’s blood type or being the “perfect match,” Tevar said. The biggest things Tevar looks at when screening a person for a living donation is they are healthy with no underlying medical conditions and are a willing donor.
“My primary concern for the donor is safety,” Tevar said.
Tevar typically spends 90 minutes talking with prospective donors to make sure all of their questions are answered and they feel completely comfortable donating an organ.
Megan Kellerman, a 20-year-old nursing student and Straka’s daughter, recently began the process of seeing if she may be a match for Bob. She is one of around 20 or so people Bob’s mother, Rita, is aware of who have been tested to be a living donor for him.
So far, she’s had her kidney function tested along with X-rays and CT scans, and said the process has been easy so far.
Kellerman, who also works as a patient care technician at UPMC Presbyterian, said when she heard Bob needed a new kidney, she wanted to do whatever she could to help.
“He’s just one of the kindest people I know, so willing to give to others,” Kellerman said. “People who are good like that deserve to live.”
Although she was a little unsure about donating a kidney at first, she also was not emotionally “attached” to her organs either, she said.
“If someone needs a part, give it to them if you can without harming yourself,” she said.
Straka at first wasn’t on board when her daughter said she wanted to donate.
“As her mom, I was not all for it,” she said.
Straka eventually came around but Kellerman still has some more testing to go through to see if she could be a match for Bob.
Being a living donor doesn’t cost the person anything – testing, surgery and followup appointments are fully paid. After surgery, donors are typically back to their normal lifestyle within a few weeks.
While they will start with follow-up appointments with doctors every six months, as time goes on those appointments become less frequent.
As for the kidney recipient, Tevar and others on his team will follow transplant patients for the rest of their lives, ensuring the new organ doesn’t fail or become rejected by the body.
Once a patient has received a new kidney, a lot of the patient’s life goes back to how it was before dialysis, Tevar said. They can eat the foods they want, return to work and being with loved ones.
“I joke that my patients send me a Christmas card in the first year (of receiving a transplant) then forget about me which is good because it means they moved on with their life,” Tevar said.
Bob said he tries to not think about the hardship he’s facing right now and despite the lifestyle changes that came with it, like a restrictive diet, he never felt bad physically. Up until now he’s worked hard to maintain a regular lifestyle either while at work or spending time with his family.
“I was working full time with a lot of overtime,” Bob said. “I have to go three times a week for dialysis, so I’ll probably go down to part-time.”
Bob started working as a school resource officer at the Greater Latrobe School District at the beginning of the 2022 school year. Superintendent Mike Porembka has known Bob from his years as a police officer and was thrilled to have him return to GLSD to work with the district and students.
“It’s not always easy to build those relationships (with kids),” Porembka said.
But Bob was able to do it whether in the hallways or out on the playgrounds, always with a smile on his face, Porembka said. It’s a quiet but felt presence that is missing while Bob is in the hospital, he said.
“We can’t wait to have him back, our kids and staff miss him,” Porembka said.
While Bob is trying to make his work schedule fit around his dialysis, he’s intently focused on spending as much time as possible with his family, especially his two grandchildren, which are his “joy,” according to Rita.
Like any mother, she hates to see her child in pain but she also knows her son’s a fighter.
“He’s going to do what he can to be around his family, that’s Bob,” she said.
Alexis said she’s watched over the past three years as Bob continues to stay very involved with his two grandchildren while never complaining about what he is going through.
“He just keeps doing as much as he can and doesn’t even talk a lot about how he’s feeling,” Alexis said.
The diagnosis and waiting for a kidney hasn’t changed much for Bob, he said. When asked about his need for a kidney and what he’s been going through, he provides little information and tries to keep perspective.
“I realize it’s not just me waiting, there’s thousands of people in need, a lot of people in worse off situations,” he said. “There’s people that have been on the waitlist longer so, I just take it day by day.”
Still, the waiting has been hard at times, for him and his family, Rita said. But that wait has left a lot of people pulling for Bob. His family provides updates on Bob and information about the living donor program on their Facebook page, Kidney for Bob.
When asked if there was anything he wanted that a kidney transplant would allow, Bob remarked on his family.
“My two grandkids, I want to be around for them,” he said.
Anyone interested in becoming a living donor for Bob or any of the thousands of people waiting for a kidney can contact UPMC at 412-647-5800 or apply online at livingdonorreg.upmc.com.
