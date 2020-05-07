The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently filed a continuance with the state’s Commonwealth Court to enforce an administrative order to respondents John and Mildred Bellish, along with James and Nancy Smollick, owners of Longview Mobile Home Court in Derry Township.
The administrative order will likely displace residents in more than 40 trailers throughout the mobile home court. Residents learned last September that there was a chance the mobile home court could be forced to close because of a sewage issue surrounding the park.
The hearing on the petition to enforce was previously scheduled for Tuesday in Harrisburg, but an order, granting an application for a continuance was granted last month. The hearing will be rescheduled and the DEP will file a status report with the court before Aug. 6. The respondents in the case will answer the petition before May 28.
“The court filed a continuance for when the whole pandemic blows over,” said Sam Dalfonso, the township solicitor. “The official timeline, as far as the court is concerned, has been pushed back.”
But Dalfonso added that, separate from the continuance, Bellish provided notice to the residents in the park that they would have to leave the park by October.
“John’s notice stands, and his notice is that he’s closing the park,” Dalfonso said.
State Rep. Joe Petrarca’s Derry office is available to assist residents who might be displaced. Call 724-694-5298 for additional information.
“It’s kind of out of our hands at the moment,” Dalfonso said. “Joe Petrarca’s office is still hard at work on this, too. That’s the only update we have right now.”
