Over the past four and a half years since Cassandra Gross went missing, her mother Kathe has gone out 128 times to try and locate her body.
Cassandra’s suspected killer, 52-year-old Thomas George Stanko of Unity Township, has been in jail since days after her disappearance on separate firearm charges. He was found guilty and sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison back in July.
But on Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Police and Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced Stanko had been charged with killing Cassandra and disposing of her body.
“We have met with an extensive team of Pennsylvania State Police officers, Westmoreland County District Attorney’s detectives and we came to this resolution (Thursday),” Ziccarelli said. “Now, it was time to charge Thomas Stanko for the homicide of Cassandra Gross.”
The case has been a top priority for Ziccarelli since she took office 10 months ago, she said.
“I look at Cassandra’s mother and I am a mother of four children,” Ziccarelli said. “To lose a daughter in this way, justice needs to be served and that is what we’re doing.”
Stanko is facing charges of criminal homicide, reckless burning, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
After Thursday’s press conference, Kathe told the Bulletin her daughter was always helping others.
“She wasn’t a saint but she would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it,” Kathe said.
Cassandra and Stanko began a relationship in 2017. Her mother said Cassandra received a note from him telling her if she wanted a friend, to call him. Her mother wanted Cassandra to ignore the message.
“She didn’t listen to me, she thought it was somebody that needed a friend,” Kathe said.
During their investigation, police found a different letter from Stanko to Cassandra. A “Letter of Promise to Cassandra Gross,” dated Oct. 28, 2017, details Stanko’s promise “to never commit any acts of physical abuse of any type toward,” Cassandra, according to the affidavit.
Kathe last spoke to her daughter on the phone around 3:35 p.m. April 7, 2018. Shortly after the call, Cassandra’s phone stopped contact with the Verizon Wireless network. The last two cell towers her phone connected with were in the vicinity of Stanko’s residence on Macey Road in Unity Township at 4:16 and 4:17 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.
Days later her Mitsubishi Outlander Sport was found destroyed by a fire close to Stanko’s mother’s home in Unity Township. Her dog, Baxter, who had been missing since Cassandra disappeared, was found in the area covered in mud and his collar missing.
Kathe told the Bulletin Stanko allegedly stalked and threatened Cassandra throughout their relationship.
“We would get phone calls that he was at her window or at her door and we’d go over, of course he wouldn’t be there,” Kathe said. “We’d no sooner come home, the phone would ring and he would be back.”
Kathe said her daughter was afraid of Stanko and he had threatened Cassandra and her family in the past.
The criminal complaint said investigators spoke to two ex-wives of Stanko who both claimed he was abusive and threatened them, claiming he could dispose of their bodies and not be found.
According to the affidavit, Cassandra and Stanko’s relationship continued up to her disappearance. On the day she was last seen, the two had been texting back and forth about groceries and possibly going roller skating in the evening.
When police questioned Stanko on April 10, 2018, he told them he hadn’t spoken to her since lunchtime and hadn’t seen her since the day prior.
Two days later police searched Stanko’s home and saw he had injuries to his face. The criminal complaint does not describe those injuries. But during the search police found makeup, an applicator brush and a Walmart receipt dated April 9, 2018.
The receipt showed a purchase of the makeup along with ScarAway Silicone Gel, Aquaphor ointment and Alocane Emergency Burn Pads. The makeup applicators were tested for DNA and could not exclude Stanko as a contributor, according to police.
When police went to arrest Stanko for the firearms found during the previous search, he fled from police, ripping open a yellow plastic bag and emptying the contents. Police found more than 40 small, burnt items. Police could not determine the origin of the items, according to the complaint.
Police have been quiet about what else they found during their investigation but the criminal complaint lays out a few items that have been connected to Cassandra including Coach branded eyeglass stems, a Michael Kors clothing tag and a broken medicine bottle “indistinguishable” from her dog’s insulin bottles.
Throughout the years, Stanko has maintained his innocence.
Cassandra’s body has never been found and in January 2019, a Westmoreland County judge declared her legally dead.
Police believe Stanko dismembered, burned and buried Cassandra. Kathe said she believes it’s what Stanko did as well.
“They’re not going to (find her),” she said. “There’s nothing I can do.”
At the press conference, Ziccarelli thanked everyone for their involvement throughout the past four years including Trooper James McKenzie, who has “worn this case” every day, she said.
“I cannot say enough about his work and the assistant district attorneys who are working on this case,” Ziccarelli said.
According to Lt. Christopher Terrana, commander of the criminal investigation section, many people have spent thousands of hours over the years, from search parties with local agencies and volunteers to executing search warrants and collaboration with federal agencies.
“I cannot overstate the enormity of this effort,” Terrana said. “And this is one of the largest and most complicated cases we’ve had in recent history.”
Along with a professional impact, the case has had a personal impact for many of the officers involved, Terrana said.
“We all have families and most of us are residents of this immediate area,” he said. “When a crime of this nature occurs, we have to do everything we can do to stop it for the benefit of everyone.”
For Kathe and her family, the announcement of the charges is partial closure.
“It’s the beginning of the end,” Kathe said. “Either he stays in jail for the rest of his life, guilty, or the court says he’s innocent, but it’s closure on the legal end.”
Kathe said she is thankful for all the work the officers and volunteers have put in over the years to find out what happened to her daughter.
“They really worked diligently and they put up with me,” Kathe said. “Like I told (Ziccarelli), ‘I went through three cops, two retired and I’m still on the other one.’”
Kathe said she wants Cassandra to be remembered for the kind and caring person she was.
“She was always giving, always doing for anybody,” she said. “She’d see somebody at Kmart with the sign, she didn’t stop and think, ‘Well, did they want that money for drugs or do they need food?’ She’d just pull out money and throw it in.”
Stanko is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 1 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14 in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
Kathe said if the case goes to trial she plans to be there every day.
“God willing and let me live long enough because it’s going to take probably two years or more to go to trial,” she said. “And I will be there, I want him to see me there.”
