A longtime businessman who was instrumental in providing various clothing options to the Latrobe area died last month.
Milton J. “Mickey” Radman, a businessman, civic and religious leader in Latrobe, died March 20 in Cary, North Carolina, at the age of 91.
Radman and his wife, Janet, came to Latrobe in 1958 and opened Allied Clothing on Depot Street. The business featured clothing for men and teenage boys, and was the first store in Latrobe to feature the new trend in pants, Levi’s.
In 1965, Allied Clothing moved to Main Street and the Radmans opened a second store, The Oxford Shop. While Allied Clothing focused on men’s work clothes and shoes, the new Oxford Shop focused on contemporary young men’s clothing. The Oxford Shop became the cool place for baby boomer teenagers and young adult men to buy their clothes. Later, a third store, Mick’s Chick’s, featuring young women’s clothing, opened.
These stores flourished until malls became popular and ended small, privately owned stores in Latrobe.
Radman’s stores were only a small part of the influence he had on Latrobe. In the nearly 60 years the Radmans lived in Latrobe, he served the area in many other ways. As a parent, he was a member of the Latrobe High School Band Parents and coached Little League. As a businessman, he was an active member of the Jaycees, the Latrobe Chamber of Commerce, and a member and chair of the Latrobe Downtown Businessmen’s Association. As an involved Latrobe citizen, he served on the zoning board, including for a number of years as chairman. He was also a member of the Greater Latrobe Area Development Campaign.
As a volunteer, Mickey was a member of Greater Latrobe School Picnic committees. He also served on the board of directors at Adams Memorial Library, where he led implementation of a genealogical database of all the obituaries ever published in the Latrobe Bulletin. In 2000, he and his close friend, the late John Senko, started Senior Computer Associates, a volunteer group whose members taught seniors how to use computers and other electronic devices. As a part of this program, donated computers were refurbished and given free of charge to local seniors.
Radman was a deeply religious man, which was evident in his activities and leadership at Beth Israel Synagogue. He was a member of the Westmoreland Jewish Community Council. He was a co-editor of “Listen to Our Words: Oral Histories of the Jewish Community of Westmoreland County.” Radman served as superintendent of The Joint Conservative Sunday School of Greensburg, Latrobe and Mount Pleasant. Every year, he and Janet would join members of Beth Israel Synagogue as substitutes for volunteers at Latrobe Hospital on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Radman helped immortalize Beth Israel Synagogue by appearing in a documentary film, “There Are Jews Here.” It is the stories of once-thriving American Jewish communities in small towns across America. While this film was made as the synagogue was closing, it lives on as the home of the Latrobe Area Historical Society.
Several years ago, Mickey and Janet moved south to be near their son, Jerry. But Radman’s impact on this area can still be felt to this day and he will be missed as a friend and neighbor.
