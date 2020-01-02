A decorated Derry Borough Police Department officer hung up his badge for good this week, though residents might not realize it unless they hear a few less barks around town.
Blade, the borough’s longtime K-9 officer, worked his final shift on Monday. The Dutch shepherd had been an active member of the police department for 12 years and spent his entire career alongside his handler and good friend, Derry Borough police chief Randy Glick.
“It’s been awesome,” Glick said of his time with Blade, who turns 13 years old on Jan. 31.
While Glick said Blade is in good health — he recently helped seize four pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop along Route 22, the chief noted — the dog will now live a quieter, retired life.
Members of Derry Borough Council previously announced in October that the borough’s K-9 program would be coming to an end, effective Dec. 31, 2019. Council vice president Al Checca said the borough will save about $6,000 with the move. Then-councilman David Jones noted at the time that council wasn’t ending the program; the decision was announced through a letter submitted by Glick.
While a number of people expressed their disappointment on social media about the end of the K-9 program, very few residents spoke out against the decision at subsequent council meetings.
During Blade’s final day of work, Glick chose to focus on what his partner accomplished during his decade-plus on the job. The Dutch shepherd, who was imported from the Netherlands, began working as a borough K-9 officer at age 1.
Along the way, Blade did a bit of everything, from uncovering narcotics to finding lost people or those hiding from the police. In all, Glick estimates that the dog has been involved in the seizure of about $1 million in narcotics and currency during his K-9 career.
In the community, Glick said Blade was a source of Derry pride through his countless demonstrations within the Derry Area School District. He took part in many demos elsewhere, too, including a 2015 event at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg where the lively K-9 was the star attraction.
“He did demos at Grandview Elementary, he did a family day for the state police .... anyone that has ever asked for a demo, we went,” Glick said of the demonstrations, which at times included a narcotics search and showed off skills required for Blade’s patrol certification. “There’s 1,000 kids at Grandview and Blade didn’t know anyone was in the room. He was just working.”
Aside from the initial grant funding to secure Blade and begin the borough’s K-9 program, Glick said virtually everything thereafter — from monetary donations, K-9 vehicle assistance, dog treats and more — was funded through the support of the community. Glick said that if he needed anything for Blade, help was often just a phone call away.
“The support from the community has been outstanding — not just Derry, but surrounding areas too,” Glick said, pointing out that Blade also has 3,000-plus followers on the dog’s dedicated Facebook page.
Glick said Blade, the borough’s first K-9 officer, went through rigorous training to begin his police career. That early stretch featured two weeks of narcotics work and four weeks of patrol that included tracking, searches, aggression control and more, he noted.
From there, Glick kept Blade’s skills sharp by joining human and K-9 officers from other municipalities for four hours of training each Tuesday in North Huntingdon Township. That regular training was also needed for the K-9 to maintain his annual national police dog certification.
In his 12 years on the force, Glick said Blade lent a hand — make that a paw — to virtually every law enforcement unit in Westmoreland County and nearby areas.
“He assisted everyone ... Latrobe, Blairsville, Scottdale, the state police,” he said. “You name it and we’ve gone out and assisted them.”
While Blade has assisted with several large drug busts over the years, Glick couldn’t pinpoint any one incident or event that stands out.
“Every time I worked him was exciting. I can’t pick one,” he said.
Plans are in place for the borough’s K-9 vehicle to be refitted for regular patrol use and put back into rotation with other patrol vehicles. When the SUV was used to transport Blade, it included items such as a kennel, leashes, harnesses and more.
“I’m not going to get it done tomorrow,” Glick said of modifying the vehicle. “It’s going to be weird not having him around. I’ve always had a partner the last 12 years … it’s going to take some time.”
The most notable change for Glick might be the silence. Blade, he said, has been a barker from day one.
“He’s done nothing but bark — he just barks and we do our job,” Glick laughed. “It’s going to be different.”
Glick said Blade will have to get used to retirement, too. The K-9 was often high-strung after work and has his own room in Glick’s home. During his time as a member of the police department, however, there was a clear delineation on when it was time for work or play.
“When I got dressed and put the uniform on, he knows it’s time for work,” he said.
And now that his police work is over, Blade will enjoy being a regular dog. Glick said the former K-9 enjoys spending time with Glick’s three boxers and has gone camping and on vacations to the beach with the family.
“He’s just going to enjoy being retired. I wish it was me,” Glick said with a laugh.
