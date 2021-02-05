A longtime and highly respected Derry Area School District employee is calling it a career.
At Thursday’s regular meeting, the Derry Area School Board approved the resignation of administrative assistant for business affairs Joe Koluder, because of retirement, effective June 30.
Koluder, who has been at Derry Area for more than 20 years, has helped formulate the district’s annual budget, has assisted in finding savings through jointly purchasing supplies and materials through the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit and has served as a health care consortium to help county school districts reduce health plan costs.
“I only hope you are as pleased with the decision to hire me as I have been with the decision to come and work with (the school district),” Koluder said in a letter read by superintendent Eric Curry. “As many before me have said, Derry Area School District is the best kept secret in Westmoreland County ... I have enjoyed my many years working with the school board, my colleagues, staff and school community. I appreciate and thank you for the opportunity. I wish the school district the best, now and in the future.”
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with six other business managers in my career and you’re by far the best,” Curry said of Koluder.
After Curry’s comment, the school board gave Koluder a brief standing ovation.
In 2018, Koluder won the Gary E. Reeser Memorial award, the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials’ highest honor, for helping keep the district on solid financial footing, for mentoring less experienced school business professionals across the region and for his community service work.
Before coming to Derry Area, Koluder served as business manager for the Mount Pleasant Area School District from 1985 to 1997. He also briefly worked in the private sector early in his career.
“I was on the board when we hired Joe, and there’s never been a time where there was any disappointment with the job he has done for this district,” longtime board member Steve Kozar said of Koluder. “He has stayed on top of things as times have changed and budgets have been cut from the state. He’s done a marvelous job and he’s guided us to make good decisions financially ... Good job, Joe. We will miss you.”
“I’ve spent 16 years with you and I echo everything Steve said,” school board president David Krinock said.
“It’s been a privilege and honor working with Joe,” added district solicitor Ned Nakles. “... I’ve always said that a good business manager makes a solicitor look good and I appreciate all you’ve done for me.”
In other business Thursday, the board approved for Nakles to begin an investigation into the conduct of school director Sean Kemmerer.
According to a motion approved by the board, the investigation is being done “in order to collect information bearing on the issue of whether, while acting as a board member, or while representing himself as acting on behalf of the board, the member has violated confidentiality, has acted in ways which violate board policy No. 011. Principles and Leadership, or has otherwise violated his responsibilities as a board member. It is requested by the board that the member fully cooperate with the solicitor. It is further requested that the member maintain all social media posts, emails and texts as part of the investigation.”
In response to the approval, Kemmerer — who attended the meeting virtually — believed the investigation to be related to his recent Facebook Live sessions held after school board meetings. His post-meeting Facebook session on Thursday night lasted more than an hour and received 100-plus comments.
“I’m looking forward to our solicitor looking into this, and in the meantime, I plan to continue to engage with the community,” Kemmerer said.
This is far from the first time the school board has expressed issues with Kemmerer’s conduct. Last May, the board voted to formally “disapprove” of Kemmerer as a school director after he was accused of failing to adhere to a number of board principles, including not protecting board confidentiality and not honoring the sanctity of executive session. Kemmerer was also accused of posting confidential information on social media.
Kemmerer responded to Thursday’s decision to investigate his conduct with a statement posted on Facebook.
“The investigation stems from my ‘Hangin’ With Mr. Kemmerer’ Facebook Live posts, where I try to directly engage with my constituents in a very open, transparent manner,” read a portion of his statement. “ .... I am hopeful that the rest of the board reconsiders this wasteful use of taxpayer dollars and district resources. This is the type of frivolous spending that is one of the root causes of our taxes going up year after year.”
In other business, the board discussed:
- The board conducted first readings for 10 policy revisions and 11 new policies. One of the new policies deals with recording future board meetings, and Curry said Derry Area will begin archiving board meeting videos on the district website for a period of six months once the policy is adopted. Both Kemmerer and school director Kevin Liberoni expressed concerns about the legality of trying to stop people from recording or posting the public board meetings;
- Kristine Higgs, the district’s director of elementary education, said kindergarten registration is underway and a link to register can be found on the district website;
- The board heard presentations regarding the superintendent’s report, a high school curriculum update and the district’s 2019-20 audit.
In other business, the school board approved:
- A 12-week intermittent family medical leave for employee No. 112, effective Jan. 22;
- A 12-week intermittent family medical leave for employee No. 412, effective Jan. 4;
- A 12-week family medical leave and one-year child bearing leave, effective April 25 or date of disability as determined by the physician;
- Employee No. 316 for an uncompensated leave, effective Feb. 7 through March 7;
- Employee No. 192 for an FFRCA sick leave retroactive to Dec. 14-23, 2020;
- Resignation of Jeffrey Boggio as a seven-hour high school custodian, retroactive to Jan. 15;
- Resignation of Carol Majorsky as a Grandview Elementary School lunch aide, because of retirement, effective Jan. 19;
- Employee No. 380 for a 12-week family medical leave and one-year child bearing leave, effective April 9 or date of disability as determined by the physician;
- Employee No. 308 for a 12-week family medical leave, effective Jan. 4;
- Employee No. 509 for a 12-week family medical leave, effective Feb. 3;
- Status of Penny Bittner from an extended day-to-day substitute to a long-term substitute, at 85% of a master’s step 1, effective Jan. 26 (middle school science);
- Status of Taley Dunaway from an extended day-to-day substitute to a long-term substitute, at 85% of a master’s step 1, effective Jan. 15 (high school math);
- Nathan Ballash and Cheri Hull as accompanists for the 2020-21 school year at a cost of $150 for each concert;
- To employ Alicia Steininger as a personal care assistant, effective for the 2020-21 school year;
- Request of Kara Gardner to attend the virtual Pennsylvania Education Technology Expo from Feb. 8-11 at an approximate cost of $199;
- Requests of Deborah Gray and Kristine Higgs to attend the 2021 Mandatory Grantee Conference for the Nina M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center from Feb. 23-25 at an approximate cost of $270, to be paid for with grant funds;
- To authorize the board secretary to advertise for bids for athletic supplies for the 2021-22 school year;
- To request 2019 personal income tax records from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue for verification of local wage tax;
- To authorize the board secretary to advertise for bids for general supplies, art supplies and custodial supplies for the 2021-22 school year;
- Activity reports as of December 2020;
- Accept the audit report for the year ending June 30, 2020, as presented by Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC. The firm noted the district had an unqualified, or clean, opinion of the audit;
- Dr. Tracy McNelly as the 2019-20 external evaluator for the Nina M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant at a cost of $15,000, to be paid with grant funds;
- To award the PEEPM mini-bid category 2 E-rate contract for funding year 2021 for the purchase and installation of the Meraki MX450 firewall equipment to ePlus Technology in the amount of $28,631.72, under the requirements of the federal E-rate discount program;
- Accelerated college education agreement with Pennsylvania Highlands Community College. The agreement will allow Derry Area High School students to take college-level courses and receive both college credit and high school credit toward graduation.
- The 2021-22 high school curriculum planning guide;
- Participation in the Demand Response Program with KeyTex Energy;
- Contract with Ports Petroleum retroactive to Jan. 14, 2021, to buyout the 2020-21 district fuel commitment at a cost of $26,107.25 with no further obligation to the district;
- Commission rate for collection of 679 per capita and the remuneration for real estate tax collectors from 2022-25;
- Right of way and easement agreement between the school district and the Derry Township Supervisors for a land sale at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) as previously approved at the Jan. 9 meeting;
- Additions to bus drivers list;
- An agreement with Toshiba Business Solutions to terminate all lease and managed print contracts with Amcom, effective July 1, with an estimated annual savings of $28,858.68, pending review of the final contract by the district solicitor;
- Contract between the school district and Music Theatre International for musical “Godspell”;
- Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund (PSDLAF) settlor attestation from authorizing the school district to remain an established settlor for the investment of public funds;
- To authorize the Westmoreland County Tax Claim Bureau to proceed with the sale of property at tax map No. 45-18-00-0-051, which had been placed in the unsold property repository pursuant to Section 627 of the real estate tax act;
- To authorize the Derry Township tax collector to issue a refund to Stephen Berry for tax map No. 45-41-10-0-060.
