Although long overdue, the Western Pennsylvania Drug Summit to discuss the ongoing drug addiction crisis was held both as an in-person public forum Wednesday night at the Fred Rogers Center on the campus of St. Vincent College and virtually via Zoom.
According to acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman, it’s been nine years since the summit’s been held and obviously, a lot has changed in nearly a decade.
To discuss those changes, Kaufman, along with Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck, and St. Vincent College professor Bruce Antkowiak, J.D., welcomed not only Regina LaBelle, acting director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy as keynote speaker to discuss national strategies, but put together two panels to discuss emerging drug trafficking trends and best practices in treating addiction.
LaBelle, who was at St. Vincent earlier in the day, prerecorded her remarks as she needed to return to Washington, D.C. In 2012, when the last summit was held, LaBelle said we focused on prescription drug overdoses, mostly opioids. However, nine years later the majority of overdose deaths are coming from fentanyl, meth-amphetamine and cocaine.
The timing of the summit couldn’t have been more appropriate as the Centers for Disease Control released that there were 93,000 overdose deaths nationwide in 2020.
“It’s the highest number of overdose deaths every recorded,” said LaBelle. “COVID-19 has just exasperated the issue.”
President Joe Biden has said addressing the issue is an urgent priority, according to LaBelle.
“It’s personal to the president. It’s personal to me and we know it’s personal to you.”
Among Biden’s priorities is a coordinated response to the issue.
“We must break the stigma surrounding addiction that prohibits people from getting the help they need,” she added.
After LaBelle’s remarks, the first of the two panels was led by moderator Troy Rivetti, Criminal Division Chief, U.S. Attorney’s Office, on the trends in drug trafficking.
The panel was made up of Steve Denhup and Emily Lockhart from the Drug Enforcement Agency, Josh Yohannon, Criminal Analyst from Homeland Security Investigations, and Westmoreland County Coroner Ken Bacha.
While the pandemic and necessary restrictions had a temporary impact on drug trafficking, when the restrictions were lifted, drug trafficking returned as well, according to Denhup.
Denhup said that illicit opioids like fentanyl and heroin are still primary drivers behind the drug overdose epidemic, now methamphetamine, cocaine and new psychoactive substances (NPS) are emerging as a consistent threat as well.
In addition, they are seeing an uptick in counterfeit pills or tablets that are circulating.
“They think that it’s something that is pharmaceutically produced. They think it’s safe.”
Unfortunately, those counterfeit tablets contain a lethal dose of fentanyl, but the user never knows it.
While looking at what’s going on the national level is important, Bacha said he is more concerned about what’s happening here in Westmoreland County. He explained that when his dad retired as coroner in 2001, he had a total of five deaths due to heroin overdoses. By the end of Bacha’s first year, there were 22 overdoses with 12 being from heroin. That number exploded to an all-time high of 193 in 2017. After seeing decreases for several consecutive years due to the work of many agencies and organizations coordinated efforts, the pandemic has had a definite impact. The projected number of opioid overdose deaths is expected to be 94 at this point in the year. Bacha said that puts Westmoreland County on pace for 188 deaths by the end of the year.
“What’s coming next?” asked Bacha. “We don’t really know.”
The second panel, moderated by Ira Karoll, assistant U.S. attorney, tackled best practices in addiction treatment. The panel included associate professor at St. Vincent College Eric Kocian, Ph.D., Tim Phillips, director of the Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force, Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas and Drug Diversion Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio, and Stephanie T., a graduate of the drug court.
Kocian, along with John Lewis of IUP, have been studying exactly why people recovering from addiction started taking drugs in the first place. They finished an initial wave of clinical interviews of 158 people. Of those, 128 had used heroin.
The results, according to Kocian, were significant. They found that those who used three specific types of drugs were more disposed to turn to heroin. Those drugs included cocaine, LSD and ecstasy.
Kocian explained that a person who used one of the three was had an 80% increased chance of using heroin; two of three had a 643% chance of using heroin, and all three a 1,125% chance of using heroin.
In addition, those in recovery were asked what treatments worked for them. Interestingly, it was medication-based programs that worked best. It was programs like Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous and therapy with the clergy or spiritual healing that were most effective. In fact, 73.1% of the people responded that NA/AA was very effective and 92% categorized clergy/spiritual healing as 92% very or somewhat effective.
“Nothing in recovery that even came close,” added Kocian.
The reasoning, Kocian said is getting to the root of the problem and those in recovery being talked to and treated as a person.
Phillips couldn’t agree more and said his task force partnered with many in the faith-based communities for just that reason.
They saved the best for last. After Bilik-DeFazio touted the 24-month drug diversion court program and its results, Stephanie T., a drug court graduate ended the night.
“Drug court saved my life,” said Stephanie. “They made me do a lot of things I didn’t want to do.”
Although those things they “made her do” she needed to do to heal.
She explained she used drugs for 17 years and smoked her first joint at 13. She didn’t even like it. Through her whole life, Stephanie said she never felt like she belonged and never understood her purpose. Now she does.
“I was always searching for my purpose…this is my purpose,” said Stephanie, who now enjoys spreading her message of hope no matter where she goes and who she meets.
“That’s all I got,” she said as she left the stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.