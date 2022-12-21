Reenactments are common in and around Ligonier, but they usually don’t include a Hollywood film crew, makeup artists, producers and other set professionals. One year after filming at Laughlintown’s Compass Inn Museum, “The Pale Blue Eye” – an 1830s West Point murder mystery starring and produced by Christian Bale – opens this Friday in theaters, including the Diamond Theatre.
Based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name, the movie features Bale as Augustus Landor, a New York City detective on a hunt for a killer behind West Point murders. He is helped by a cadet named Edgar Allen Poe (the eventual famous author), played by Harry Melling. It also stars Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton and Robert Duvall.
“I scouted the Compass Inn early in the process after I started the conversation with (director) Scott Cooper about possibly shooting in western Pennsylvania,” said Kent Jackson of the Pittsburgh Film Office and the film’s location manager.
Theresa Gay Rohall, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Historical Society, said she was approached in May 2021 about using the inn to represent a local West Point community tavern. For three weeks last December, a production crew transformed the property’s blacksmith shop into “Benny’s Haven.” Crew members removed and stored its contents, constructed a temporary addition, added period correct tavern furniture and purchased props from local and Pittsburgh area antique shops.
When filming ended, crews took everything down and returned the location to a working blacksmith shop, Rohall said.
“It took a lot of negotiation…before everyone felt comfortable, making sure that the historic integrity of the Compass Inn Museum was not going to be hurt in any way,” Rohall said. “You just don’t do this because someone comes up to you and says they want to make a movie.”
The Compass Inn Museum received payment for use of the facility, but Rohall could not divulge the amount.
Rohall and her sister, Michelle Gay, also helped with set production, serving as cooks who prepared the tavern’s 19th-century recipes that included roasted duck, rabbit and turkey legs.
“Not anything that you would want to eat because it had been sitting out for several hours (during filming),” said Jim Nieusma of Ligonier who was an extra in the tavern scene.
Portraying a tradesman, Nieusma said he and the 20 or so other “dining” extras patiently “ate” – and re-ate – while filming several scenes that were shot repeatedly from various angles.
“You’ve got a plate full of food and a mug full of beer, but no one is really drinking because if the level (of the fluid) changes significantly and they cut from scene to scene, that’s one of those things that people point out in movies,” he said.
Snacks and a heated tent were provided for the extras to relax in between takes on the one day that he worked on the set.
Nieusma said that it took about 40 minutes in makeup and costume to become his character who donned brown-hued wool trousers, a linen shirt, vest and checked jacket.
“They have this stuff called spray dirt; you spray it into your hair to make it look dirty,” he said. “It’s not hard to get out.”
Nieusma said he and other extras were not permitted to approach the principal stars in the movie, but he greeted Christian Bale in passing.
Moviegoers may spot a notable local tavern “diner.” Senator-elect John Fetterman tweeted earlier this month that he and his wife, Gisele, are also extras in the movie.
Nearby Penguin Court, also in Laughlintown, served as a backdrop for various West Point exteriors, including the trees leading to campus and its front gates, Jackson said. There are a number of scenes in which Landor and Poe are meeting on benches. About 80 extras were used at this location, including many “cadets.”
“There wasn’t a specific location that could give us the amount of neo-Gothic architecture that they wanted to create,” Jackson said. “It became sort of a piecemeal operation from various places from around the area.”
Additional western Pennsylvania locations for the film include Allegheny Cemetery in Lawrenceville, Westminster College in New Wilmington and Moraine and McConnells Mill state parks in Butler and Lawrence counties, respectively.
Casting for extras was done through one of a couple different Pittsburgh agencies, Jackson said.
“We had a great experience while they were here – in pre-production, filming and for post-production,” Rohall said.
“The Pale Blue Eye” will be available for streaming Jan. 6 on Netflix.
Rohall said the historical society, along with Fort Ligonier, whose cannons were used in the film, are planning a “behind the scenes” event in January.
