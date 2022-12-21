Reenactments are common in and around Ligonier, but they usually don’t include a Hollywood film crew, makeup artists, producers and other set professionals. One year after filming at Laughlintown’s Compass Inn Museum, “The Pale Blue Eye” – an 1830s West Point murder mystery starring and produced by Christian Bale – opens this Friday in theaters, including the Diamond Theatre.

Based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name, the movie features Bale as Augustus Landor, a New York City detective on a hunt for a killer behind West Point murders. He is helped by a cadet named Edgar Allen Poe (the eventual famous author), played by Harry Melling. It also stars Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton and Robert Duvall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.