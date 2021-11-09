The 61st annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse Show was held Sept. 23-26 at the Grange Equine Park in Centre Hall, Pennsylvania. More than 600 youth from 50-plus counties participated in 76 performance classes throughout the weekend. There were more than 1,400 entries shown by youth who qualified for the show.
The state 4-H Horse Show is the final competition of the year for 4-H horse members enrolled in performance horse projects. To be eligible for the show, members must advance through qualifying competitions at county and district levels.
Events include showmanship, horsemanship, equitation, pleasure, over fences, driving, western riding, reining, trail and timed events.
A therapeutic riding division for riders with special needs is also included. Results and photos from the show are available on the PA 4-H Horse Program website.
The following participants placed third or higher at the show:
- Anna Kilkeary, Champion Pole Bending Horses, Champion Barrel Race Horses
- Lauren Slagus, Champion Breed Type Hunter Under Saddle Horses, 3rd Place Open Trail Horses
- Carissa Centofanto, Champion Saddle Seat Pleasure, 2nd place Saddle Seat Equitation
- Olivia Miller, Champion Obstacle Trail Minimum Assistance, Champion Walk Trot Equitation Independent
- Victoria Miller, Champion Walk Trot Equitation Independent, 3rd Place Obstacle Trail Independent
- Hays Daniels, Champion Western Horsemanship
- Laurel Daniels, Champion Western Horsemanship
- Samantha Pronko, 3rd Place Raised Box Keyhole Ponies
- Paige Kendall, 3rd Place English Grooming & Showmanship
- Quentin Edge, 3rd Place Saddle Seat Equitation
- Abigail Shafer, 3rd Place Saddle Seat Pleasure
Show management and participants appreciated the continued support and generous donations from local business sponsors.
There are over 4,000 4-H horse projects involving youth throughout Pennsylvania. Programs are designed to develop life skills in youth and knowledge of horse production, use and management.
For additional information on 4-H horse programs in Pennsylvania, contact your county Penn State Cooperative Extension office at extension.psu.edu/counties or visit the Pennsylvania 4-H Horse Program web site at extension.psu.edu/4-h/projects/horses.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach.
If anyone is interested in joining the Westmoreland County 4-H Horse Program, contact Melonie Androstic, Penn State Extension 4-H Educator at mla5507@psu.edu or 724-858-4226 or 412-849-4049.
