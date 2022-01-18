Local Union 1537-01, 1537-02, 1537-03 and 1537-06 United Steelworkers Retiree Club have canceled their monthly meetings originally scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Sharky’s Café, 3960 Route 30, Unity Township.
