Local Union 1537 United Steelworkers and its units will hold their monthly meetings on Thursday, Jan. 20, at Huber Hall, 300 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe.
Unit 1551 will hold its meeting at 4 p.m. The union meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m.
All members and retirees are invited to attend.
