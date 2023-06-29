Last week, British UFO researcher John Mooner took a photo of a mysterious craft flying over Devon. It had doors and windows, and the shape of the style of a pork pie hat. He estimated that it took off at a speed of about 1,000 miles an hour.

Earlier this month, the Intelligence Committee Inspector General and the U.S. Congress listened to 11 hours of under-oath closed-door testimony from David Grusch, former combat officer who served in Afghanistan. He also worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office, and from 2019-21 worked with the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

