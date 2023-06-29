Last week, British UFO researcher John Mooner took a photo of a mysterious craft flying over Devon. It had doors and windows, and the shape of the style of a pork pie hat. He estimated that it took off at a speed of about 1,000 miles an hour.
Earlier this month, the Intelligence Committee Inspector General and the U.S. Congress listened to 11 hours of under-oath closed-door testimony from David Grusch, former combat officer who served in Afghanistan. He also worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office, and from 2019-21 worked with the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.
The whistleblower alleges that information about UFOs (also called UAPs) has been withheld from Congress for decades, and that he experienced retaliation for speaking out about it.
Stan Gordon of Greensburg believes that this is a positive step toward opening up more information about unexplained incidents like he’s been investigating since the 1960s.
“What Congress is doing now is providing whistleblowers legal protection to be able to go ahead and talk about what they saw in UAP incidents,” he said. “Now that there’s whistleblower protection, they are trying to get people to come forward, and to encourage other government and military personnel to come forward, too. From what I’ve been hearing, quite a few are talking.”
Gordon for many years has been talking about and writing about the reports that he personally has received. He’s appeared in a number of documentaries and on cable network programs, and has a full calendar of speaking engagements. At 1 p.m. July 8, he’ll provide a program at the Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe.
With the recent news of Grusch’s testimony, attendees will likely have a lot of questions about what’s really going on.
According to related news coverage in recent weeks, NASA disclosed that out of the 800 serious reports that they’ve investigated in the past three decades, some 2 to 5% were anomalous. In other words, they could not be explained by natural or manmade incidents like meteors, star formations, satellites, weather balloons, drones, sky lanterns or aircraft.
Gordon has heard it all. Many unsolved reports come from the Laurel Ridge and Chestnut Ridge. That region is also a hotbed for sightings of the alleged Bigfoot creature.
He gets many reports every week, and documents the ones that aren’t easily dismissed.
So far this year, witnesses in several locations along the ridges said they heard howls and screams that they couldn’t identify. In late February a woman who lives in a rural area near the Chestnut Ridge by the border of Westmoreland and Indiana counties observed what she described as a 4-foot tall Bigfoot covered in gray hair. She saw it standing behind a building, then heard loud whoop-whoop sounds coming from the nearby woods. The creature then ran toward the sounds. Two days later, the resident reported a horrible rotten smell, and the family dog became ill and refused to go outside.
There were reports of Bigfoot sightings along the Conemaugh River in March. Reports came in from Fayette County in April, and Gordon heard about similar incidents through May in surrounding counties.
The hearings earlier this month concentrated on UFOs, not on cryptids like Bigfoot. There were questions about whether some of the information and recovered evidence now being revealed were connected to something not of this Earth.
Grusch testified that some of the intact and partially intact vehicles that the government recovered from sightings or alleged UFO crash sites could not be identified.
That’s of particular interest to Gordon, who has never been able to find out what happened to whatever, if anything, landed in Kecksburg on Dec. 9, 1965.
Numerous witnesses tracked something in the sky from Canada through several states, and then over this region. There were reports that an acorn shaped metal object landed in the woods near Kecksburg.
Several local people claimed that they saw it slammed into the dirt among broken trees. Others said that they witnessed something with that shape being covered as it was trucked out by the military that was quickly on site.
Gordon has been investigating and writing about that incident since he was a teenager. For decades the government has denied that the military was even in Kecksburg, and if they were, they found nothing there. Through the Freedom of Information Act, investigators have had access to some heavily redacted reports and also references to other documents that can’t be located.
“Whatever fell, whether it was something manmade and very secretive, or something very unusual, this was a very important case,” Gordon said. “And just the fact that the government reacted the way they did, there was something there that was important to recover, and so they acted quickly.”
New interest from the government may make it easier and pave the way for private citizens and government or military personnel to come forward with information about incidents like Kecksburg and other sightings or findings.
Last week, the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence unanimously approved legislation that can help break the silence and remove the stigma of talking about such things.
It requires anyone who now or formerly was under contract with the federal government, who has information and materials provided or derived from the government that is “relevant to unidentified anomalous phenomena that formerly or currently is protected by any form of special access or restricted access” to contact the director of All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) within 60 days of enactment.
The legislation, which was published June 24, additionally provides 180 days for a comprehensive “list of all non-earth origin or exotic unidentified anomalous phenomena material,” and to make it available to the AARO for assessment, analysis and inspection.
The legislation also has a “safe harbor” provision to protect any person, including private citizens, who complies, guaranteeing that there will be no criminal nor civil action against them.
“Kecksburg became an international phenomenon, not just for us,” Gordon said. “It will be interesting to see if Kecksburg is included on that list. If it is, it will be interesting to see if any documentation would give us more information on what was recovered in 1965.”
