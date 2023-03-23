Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited celebrated its 50th anniversary March 18 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield Township with 200 guests in attendance.
The chapter was formed in 1973 in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Agnes the summer before. The storm damaged much of Ligonier, driving the waters of Loyalhanna Creek over its banks and destroying everything in its path. The creek was left looking essentially like a lifeless canal.
Local sportsmen and businessmen chartered a new chapter of Trout Unlimited to work with the PA Fish Commission, PennDOT and the Army Corps of Engineers to redesign the creek into the premier trout stream that it is today. The section of stream running through Ligonier is designated Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only (DHALO) and also a PA Select Stream, which qualifies it to receive more and larger trout. It is included as one of the top 10 streams in the Trout Unlimited Laurel Highlands Trout Trail (www.laurelhighlandstrouttrail.org). A true success story for the region.
Many of the chapter’s original leaders and members, captured in the news clippings, slideshow and photos on display at the event, shared stories of their stream remediation work and the beginning of their education and outreach programs.
Guest speaker Alan Stansbury was a close friend of one of the early leaders, Don Robb, and spoke of how Don helped fuel the interest in fly fishing in the region. Don operated a tackle shop in downtown Ligonier where he built custom bamboo fly rods and tied flies for local anglers, some who traveled worldwide pursuing trout and salmon.
Westmoreland County Commissioners issued a proclamation to the chapter for its service in the community and for protecting coldwater fisheries. Commissioner Doug Chew attended the event and presented the award. Monty Murty, past president for the chapter, was chair of the banquet committee, and board director Rod Cross served as master of ceremonies.
Forbes Trail is one of 49 chapters in PA and has over 500 members. About 50 active members teach coldwater conservation, fly tying and fly casting in local schools.
They sponsor an annual clinic for disabled military veterans to teach them to fly fish as a means to heal the body and soul. And 40 volunteers recently completed a two-year study to develop a Cold Water Conservation Plan for Linn Run.
For more information about Forbes Trail Chapter activities and to view photos of the event visit www.forbestrailtu.org.
