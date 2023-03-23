Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited celebrated its 50th anniversary March 18 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield Township with 200 guests in attendance.

The chapter was formed in 1973 in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Agnes the summer before. The storm damaged much of Ligonier, driving the waters of Loyalhanna Creek over its banks and destroying everything in its path. The creek was left looking essentially like a lifeless canal.

