Local student honored with Pa. Builders Association award

The Pennsylvania Builders Association’s Endorsed Trade Program recently awarded the Student Recognition Award to Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center student Kaden Batsa. Kaden is enrolled in the school’s Construction Trades program. He was nominated by Building Trades Instructor Chad E. Goodman.
The Student Recognition Award is a scholarship presented to students across Pennsylvania in recognition of their embodiment in the trade. Students who carry a minimum GPA, are members of a student chapter of the National Association of Home Builders and from schools enrolled in the Endorsed Trade Program, are eligible. The award is sponsored by the PBA and the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh.
Kaden, of Latrobe, is the son of Jason and Melissa Batsa. He plans to continue in the construction field after graduation.”
“I am excited for Kaden to receive this scholarship and be able to buy tools to begin his career,” said Goodman. “Kaden is an excellent student, carpenter, and role model for the Construction Trades Program as well as the National Association of Home Builders Student Chapter at EWCTC.”
The Endorsed Trade Program was developed by the PBA, in collaboration with educators, local builder associations, and others to provide technical school graduates with more credibility in the job market – as well as provide builders with a highly skilled workforce.
For more information on the Endorsed Trade Program, visit here.
