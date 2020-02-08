The Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited recently presented its highest award, the Russ Mowery Memorial Silver Trout Award, to local sportsman Scott Minster of Bradenville.
During the chapter’s Feb. 5 meeting at the Loyalhanna Watershed barn, Minster was recognized “for his outstanding service to the chapter as a chapter director, secretary, newsletter editor, website developer and longtime instructor in the chapter’s Youth Conservation and Fly Fishing program.”
Also in attendance at the meeting were students from the Ligonier Valley Middle School Outdoor Club and their instructor Ryan Podlucky, a chapter member.
Minster is a noted fly fisher and fly-tier. He is also an accomplished outdoor photographer, with his work appearing in local and state outdoor publications.
Under his direction, the chapter’s newsletter and website has won for Forbes Trail the Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited Best Newsletter and Best Chapter Website awards. Minster is also a leader in the chapter’s Youth Conservation and Fly Fishing program, now in its 16th year.
This award is named for Russ Mowery, a founding member of the Forbes Trail chapter. For many years after his retirement from the Latrobe Steel Company, Russ owned and operated Mowry’s Fly Box in Latrobe.
Mowery was known for his fly-tying and specialized in intricate, detailed Catskill-style dry flies.
While chapter members also consider Mowery a great fly fishing teacher and mentor, they note that he is most remembered for the simple-to-tie Green Weenie he and fellow Forbes Trail member Ken Igo invented as a teaching tool for students new to the sport. It remains one of the most effective trout flies and can be found in almost every fly box.
