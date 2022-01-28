Greater Latrobe’s wrestling team will take the next step toward a potential WPIAL team tournament championship next week.
The Wildcats, fresh off this week’s victory over Connellsville Area for the Class 3A, Section 2 crown, is among the host teams for the first two rounds of the district team tournament, which begins Wednesday, Feb. 2.
First-round bouts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Greater Latrobe include the Wildcats (9-0) against Penn-Trafford (5-5) and Butler (15-3) versus Armstrong (5-2). The winners of the two matches will compete in the quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m. The top four seeds — which include top-seeded Waynesburg, along with Greater Latrobe, Canon-McMillan and Connellsville Area in Class 3A — will host the first two rounds of the team tournament. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, at Peters Township High School.
SVC’s Belch earns league bowling honor
After leading her team to a pair of conference victories, St. Vincent College senior Mercedes Belch was named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Bowler of the Week for the week of Jan. 24.
On Sunday, Belch led the Bearcats in a Baker dual match against Pitt-Greensburg, averaging 20.93 (a game equivalent of 209.3). The total includes strikes on her final two shots of the day, which were not counted in her final totals as an incomplete frame.
She threw strikes on 62.5% of her shots and converted all but one spare on the afternoon.
Belch’s performance helped the Bearcats go 2-1 over the Bobcats and improve to 14-5 on the season.
This marks Belch’s second AMCC Bowler of the Week honor on the season, as she was previously honored with the league award on Nov. 18.
