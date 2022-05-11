The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is again being accused of favoritism after the owner of a local restaurant complained that his restaurant is being shut out of one of Westmoreland County’s most popular events.
Ron Forkey, owner of Racer’s Sports Bar in Derry Township, appeared at the authority’s meeting Tuesday to inform members that the airport’s vending consultant for the June 11-12 air show is telling vendors they aren’t permitted to sell hot food at the event because of DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse’s agreement to provide food at the air show.
“This isn’t the DeNunzio’s Air Show,” Forkey said. “I hate to cause a problem, but I pay taxes too and have been hurt by the pandemic too. Someone other than DeNunzio’s should be able to sell food at this community event.”
It wasn’t long ago that the airport authority came under scrutiny and was critiqued by Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, for approving a new five-year lease with owner Ron DeNunzio with two additional five-year options to renew.
According to Thrasher, they were told back when the contract was renegotiated that DeNunzio’s wouldn’t have exclusivity at the air show and that other vendors would be invited. She directed Forkey to attend the airport authority meeting after he complained to commissioners last week of the unfairness of the situation.
Gabe Monzo, executive director at the airport, confirmed the contract with DeNunzio’s did not include an exclusivity clause that the restaurant would be the only food and beverage vendor at the event, but he did say he didn’t want a separate vendor selling the same items as DeNunzio’s, which is selling hamburgers, hot dogs and Italian sausages at the event.
The airport’s vending consultant is Rocco Lamanna, who, according to Monzo, has coordinated vendors for the event for years. DeNunzio’s contacted Lamanna after last year’s show and agreed to provide food and beverages as it has in previous years, according to Monzo.
As part of the VIP packages offered during the event, the air show committee will receive $20,000 from the restaurateur in support of the show.
In addition to the financial support, Monzo said supporting an airport business is also a factor.
It’s important to give people based at the airport an opportunity,” Monzo said. “If they provide that service, why wouldn’t we? I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Forkey has operated his restaurant along state Route 982 in the Latrobe area for 16 years and according to him, “turned it from a hole in the wall to a nice family restaurant.” He reported to the airport authority that Lamanna didn’t immediately get back in touch with him, and when he did he said he couldn’t sell any hot food and only funnel cakes or desserts. Forkey doesn’t really offer those types of food.
He was hoping, instead, to sell pierogies, haluski, stuffed cabbage and perhaps a “Polish platter.”
Attempts to reach Lamanna for comment of a list of vendors for the air show were not successful.
Thrasher isn’t happy that some of the things she was told when the lease agreement was signed last June are turning out not to be true.
“There’s a misconception. You need to clear it up,” she added.
She also said in the future, the opportunity to be a vendor at the air show needs to be advertised and opened up.
With all the visitors for the air show, Forkey said small businesses throughout the county should have the opportunity to present out-of-town guests the many different foods from around the county.
“This should be a showcase for Westmoreland County,” he added.
Meanwhile, Monzo said he plans to talk with Lamanna to clarify any misunderstanding. Vendors interested in selling at the event should contact Lamanna at 412-310-7781, according to the authority.
In regular business, the authority approved the following:
- Requisitions of $144,000 to Golden Triangle for the runway widening project, $5,844.71 to McFarland Johnson for hangar site development, and $63,429.73 to Gibson-Thomas and McFarland Johnson for the hold room expansion project;
- Requisition of $47,576.05 for special projects;
- Acceptance of completion of project to widen and strengthen Runway 6/24, per engineer’s recommendation;
- Preliminary design concept for the terminal building expansion project at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport as presented by Scott Kunselman of McFarland Johnson (more details in tomorrow’s Bulletin).
In addition, the authority announced their next meeting will be held 9 a.m. June 21, which isn’t their regular meeting date, because of the air show.
