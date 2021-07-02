Kimberly Rose, founder of Cat Aid Network, recently took in some very needy kittens.
Two were attacked by an animal, one who was covered in maggots passed away, and Rose got a bad case of poison ivy rounding up orphaned kittens that were dumped on a back road with their mother, who was hit by a car.
They were challenging cases, but not unusual for cat rescues.
“This year has been particularly bad because COVID-19 shut down everything last year,” said Rose of Blairsville. “Many cats that would have been spayed or neutered never were, or it was done after they already had kittens. And kitten season seems to be lasting longer because of the milder weather we’ve had.”
Fundraising events were canceled, too, leaving rescues scrambling to find ways to raise money for veterinary expenses and daily care.
Rose started Cat Aid Network in 2016 to serve Westmoreland and Indiana counties, but their work often goes beyond those areas.
“Our mission is to improve the lives of feral and unowned cats and to help keep owned pets with their families through education, food assistance and low cost veterinary care,” she said.
The nonprofit all-volunteer rescue has about 30 foster homes that house around 150 kittens and 50 adults. Many have upper respiratory and eye infections, malnutrition, injuries and diseases.
Lady’s face and mouth were severely damaged by a dog. She remains on a feeding tube until her mouth heals. Casper, a feral cat who was trapped in Johnstown, has multiple injuries to his head.
“He’s completely deaf from his injuries, and he has lived a terrible life,” Rose said. “Even though he’s been with us for quite a while, he’s still so scared.”
Tiny was an inbred kitten with so many deformities that she didn’t survive. Rodney had a rod sticking out of his leg from a previous surgery, and whoever paid for that apparently didn’t follow up with after care. He faces more surgery.
Cheez-it was very sick when he was found abandoned on a roadside and is currently under treatment. Fawkes, who was dropped off at a farm, was in pain from his long hair that was so matted that it had to be shaved down to his skin.
“We gravitate towards the cats that everyone else overlooks — the colony cats, the cats from hoarding situations, the sick and injured cats,” Rose said. “This means we will always be in debt, but it’s so satisfying when we get a happy ending.”
Cat Aid Network recently added the Last Litter Program.
“To qualify, participants must surrender all the kittens between eight and 12 weeks of age, and we will pay for the mom to get spayed and vaccinated,” she said.
The kittens will be fully vetted at a cost that far exceeds their adoption fees.
“We’re always looking for fosters, and donations are always appreciated on our account at Vought Veterinary Services in Derry, or donations for food and litter,” Rose said. “People can also help by being proactive. Don’t wait until there are 50 cats in your neighborhood before screaming that someone should do something. When the lady down the street starts feeding cats, go have a conversation with her. Buy her a bag of food and help her find resources to get the five cats she feeds fixed before they become 20 cats, then 50.”
Ninth Life Rescue Center has 40 foster homes in Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington and Allegheny counties. They’ve recently started a free neutering clinic for male cats.
“We can book 50 cats at a time at All Pets Hospital in Greensburg,” founder Jen Johnson of Greensburg said. “It cost $1,300 per clinic and we’re desperately looking for businesses or individuals to partner with us to sponsor a clinic.”
Participants are required to help the nonprofit rescue by donating a bag of cat food or litter.
“That way, people who can’t afford much can buy a box of cat chow at the dollar store,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, those who can afford it can buy a couple of big bags of food.”
The rescue plans to add a free spaying program. Meanwhile, fixing males cuts down on litters and stops them from marking inside a house, which is a big reason that people dump them.
“We have so many medical needs, too,” she said. “We take cats from animal control, from hoarding cases and other humane cases. So we get lots of sick and injured cats.”
The needs are never ending. Mantra and her kittens were dumped over a volunteer’s fence, a disabled kitten was left in a box by the side of the road, and sick kittens were left in a box in a parking lot. An orange cat was viciously attacked by a coyote, and in Fayette County, 15 sick and starving cats were abandoned when someone moved.
“We’re trying to prevent people from giving away free kittens that will end up outside hit by a car, or with infections and eye problems that are easily treatable but that can result in the eye having to be removed,” Johnson said. “One problem is that a lot of people think that cats are a dime a dozen. If you hear about a stray dog, 10 people are going to try to save it. If you hear about a stray cat, people really don’t seem to care. They think that cats can fend for themselves.”
Purrfect Purr Rescue is privately owned and self-funded by Michele Boggio of Bradenville, who has been involved in rescue most of her life.
“I try to take in the ones from abandoned houses, the ones left in parking lots and the ones thrown out,” she said. “I’ve seen cats blown up with firecrackers, and poisoned and shot. I have blind cats, three-legged cats, one-eyed cats and one with four broken bones. ”
She recently took in two kittens that survived a house fire.
“What we see is so horrendous,” she said. “Sometimes we stay up all night and hold these animals in our arms while they take their last breaths.”
There are also many happy endings. The cats live in Boggio’s home while they’re being vetted, fixed and prepared for adoption, and she invites people to come and play with and just sit with them. That helps them to become more sociable after experiencing trauma, neglect and illness.
“It’s so important to spay or neuter,” Boggio said. “That’s the answer to this. And for the people out there who love their animals, make a donation to the local rescues. We really appreciate support. Even $5 or $10 helps. It’s really needed.”
Cat Aid Network, Ninth Life Rescue and Purrfect Purr Rescue can be found on Facebook.
